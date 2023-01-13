Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in TexasTravel MavenSherman, TX
Pilot Point ISD Introduces Revolutionary Go-to-Green Technology to Protect Students and Staff from Active ShootersLarry LeasePilot Point, TX
Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days CelebrationMadocProsper, TX
Related
KTEN.com
Sherman girls storm back to beat Denison
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - It is always a battle when Denison and Sherman square off in any sport. Friday night on the hardwood, it was the Denison Lady Jackets that opened up a seven point halftime. However, Sherman's full-court press eventually overwhelmed Denison. The Lady Bearcats outscored the Lady Jackets...
easttexasradio.com
Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
The Sands of Time
Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
KTEN.com
Mobile home destroyed in Sunday fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN)—A mobile home went up in flames Sunday afternoon. The Pottsboro, Denison, and Sherman fire departments were among those who responded to a blaze on Webster Lane off of FM 1417 around 12:30. Pottsboro Fire Chief Brenden McCloud said there was one person in the home when...
KTEN.com
Grayson County observes MLK Jr. Day on Monday
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Cities and groups across the United States are preparing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Sherman residents are invited to the MLK March at 10 a.m., beginning at the county courthouse and ending at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park. At 11 a.m., Austin College...
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
KTEN.com
Scholarship applications open for Choctaw students
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)—The Chahta Foundation opened up scholarship applications for Choctaw high school students. To qualify, students must be a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. Several scholarships also require service work that benefits the Choctaw community. Funding...
Texas family's Ring doorbell camera captures bobcat perched on their backyard fence: 'I was terrified'
A family in Texas catches a glimpse of a bobcat sitting on a fence outside in their yard courtesy of footage caught on their Ring doorbell camera.
KTEN.com
New Denison restaurant hoping to shape next wave of butchers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A new butcher shop is open in Denison. But they're doing much more than just chopping meat. For co-owner Pete Gonzales, Heritage Butchery & Barbecue is about a return to the city of Denison and bringing his passion with him... a passion he’s working to pass onto his apprentices.
fox4news.com
Whitesboro resident wins $3M Mega Millions lottery jackpot
WHITESBORO, Texas - A lucky North Texan is now $3 million richer after winning a Mega Millions prize. According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the Whitesboro resident purchased a ticket in the Enderby Gas convenience store before the Nov. 1 drawing. That ticket matched all five of the white ball...
KTEN.com
Ardmore youth organization building new facility
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- An Ardmore based non-profit is looking to help more people. Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma provides shelter and counseling for young people in Carter and Love counties. Through donations over the course of three years, the organization is developing a new facility with a price...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
KTEN.com
Tax seminar benefits Fannin County farmers
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County ArgiLife held its annual tax valuation seminar on Friday morning. It is important to understand how to file your taxes... especially for people who own a lot of farmland. But it can be confusing and difficult to learn on your own. That's why...
KTEN.com
Ardmore Development Authority promotes commercial property
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Commercial property is like gold for organizations like the Ardmore Development Authority. The ADA is promoting 32 buildings or plots of land around the city, hoping to draw new businesses to the area. "We want to make sure that the people that own those smaller...
madillrecord.net
Suspect found after citizen reports whereabouts to MCSO
A Kingston man was arrested after a traffic stop. On January 8, a Marshall County Deputy had initiated a traffic stop on Daniel Everett. After stopping for the deputy, Everett, a 34-yearold male from Kingston, decided to flee. According the deputy, Everett turned around while the deputy was trying to set up a road block. Everett then rammed the deputy’s unit causing injuries to the deputy and significant damage to the vehicle. The deputy received injuries to his arm from the impact, but is expected to recover.
KXII.com
Man arrested for assaulting elderly and disabled victim, police say
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly and disabled man Thursday. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Ross is facing charges for injury to a disabled individual. According to a press release, police received information from Adult Protective Services (APS) about an assault...
Comments / 0