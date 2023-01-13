ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Comments / 4

Big Dawg 0717
4d ago

They're allowed to bond out for charges of sex crimes with juveniles????? make it make sense, the system is beyond broken!!!!!!!

Reply
3
ZOEY
4d ago

Let them back out where they can do the crime again makes sense, huh? The system makes no sense whatsoever. Yes, a mug shot should be provided. Let’s show everybody what these abusers look like.

Reply
2
