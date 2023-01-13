Read full article on original website
Big Dawg 0717
4d ago
They're allowed to bond out for charges of sex crimes with juveniles????? make it make sense, the system is beyond broken!!!!!!!
ZOEY
4d ago
Let them back out where they can do the crime again makes sense, huh? The system makes no sense whatsoever. Yes, a mug shot should be provided. Let’s show everybody what these abusers look like.
Authorities investigating death of inmate at Etowah County Jail
An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Center died overnight, according to authorities. Sheriff Jonathon Horton on Tuesday said the inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately and an ambulance was called. Lifesaving measures, however, were unsuccessful and the...
WHNT-TV
Five Arrested In Limestone Drug Operation
Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. BBB Warns Against Fake Emergency Scams. Emergency scams, sometimes called “grandparent scams,” prey on...
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
Two men indicted for fatal 2020 home invasion on Levert Street
Two men have been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for capital murder and several other charges stemming from a deadly 2020 home invasion.
WAFF
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
cenlanow.com
Escaped Alabama inmate, wanted jailer may be in Ford SUV, U.S. Marshal says
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama sent News 19 the official flyer after information was accidentally released by a law enforcement agency regarding escaped inmate Casey White and wanted corrections officer Vicky White. U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told News 19 both were last seen...
Huntsville police looking for suspect in fatal Friday shooting
Huntsville police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Friday night. Sgt. Rosalind White said Josh Turney, 33, died from his injuries Saturday morning following an incident on Newson Road Friday. A shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police released Turney’s identity this morning.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County family loses $100,000 to construction loan scam
A victim is speaking out about a Lauderdale County contractor who she says scammed her out of more than $100,000. Beverly Jeffers had big plans for the plot of land she had purchased next to her childhood home. "This is my dad's land. It's always been home, and we were...
Franklin County woman arrested after newborn baby reportedly tests positive for meth and THC
A 26-year-old woman was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for chemical endangerment after her newborn baby reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine and THC.
Boy allegedly approached ‘agitated’, shotgun-wielding father with knife to protect sibling
An 'agitated' father allegedly busted into a family member's home and pointed a gun at family members, including two of his own children, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies: Alabama boy confronted shotgun-wielding father with knife to protect sibling
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A northwestern Alabama man accused of pointing a shotgun at family members during an altercation was confronted by one of his children, who held a knife to protect his sibling, authorities said. Trenton Price, 32, of Russellville, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with...
WAFF
Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning wife released from jail
The Decatur chiropractor accused of trying to murder his wife by poisoning her with lead particles was released from jail earlier this week, according to court documents.
Two charged with murder after incident on Derrick Street
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday.
Man claiming to have ‘portal to Hell’ charged with firing on Walker County deputies
A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
WAAY-TV
2 charged with murder in Huntsville shooting
Two men have been charged with murder after police say they killed a person Tuesday in a drive-by shooting. Huntsville Police said 29-year-old John Brandon Boles and 20-year-old Ethan Lyn Bates were traveling near the 200 block of Derrick Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when they fired a weapon, striking someone.
Father dies with ‘apparent knife wound’, son arrested
A Lauderdale County man was arrested following a reported dispute with his father where he was armed with a knife, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
weisradio.com
Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County
Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
AL.com
