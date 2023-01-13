Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Dec. 12 – 18, 2022
Mercedes Leigh Carpenter, Maynard: petty misdemeanor liquor – consumption by persons under 21, fees and fines $185. Cassidy Alexandra Christensen, Sanborn: petty misdemeanor 60 zone 75/60, fees and fines $145. Saadia Rogelia Fisher, St. Leo: misdemeanor driving after suspension, fees and fines $135. Gilbert Martinez Jr., Sanborn: 1) petty...
KEYC
Lakefield woman charged with third-degree murder after fatal overdose in Jackson County
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Olivia Rose Saddler is facing a third-degree murder charge as well as a fourth-degree drug charge. A criminal complaint says on Jan. 7th, 2022, a woman died after being rushed to the hospital in Jackson. An autopsy listed the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. Authorities...
kicdam.com
Lakefield Woman Charged with Murder Following Death Investigation
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Murder charges have been filed against a Lakefield woman following a long-term death investigation from early last year. Dispatchers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the afternoon of January 7th, 2022 that an employee at a Jackson convenience store was not breathing.
kiwaradio.com
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
Lakefield Standard
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
KNOX News Radio
2 MN farmers charged in $46M organic grain fraud scheme
Two men from southern Minnesota’s Cottonwood County have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain purchasers out of more than $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. Court documents say, between 2014 and 2021, 65-year-old James Wolf, a certified...
Minnesota farmers accused of falsely selling crops as organic
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday.James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Wolf had previously been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud before being named in Friday's superseding indictment.The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2021 Wolf defrauded grain purchasers by claiming crops treated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides were organic.Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers.Olson is charged with helping Wolf sell crops falsely described as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.Wolf made his initial appearance in the previous indictment on July 22. Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 26.Attorneys for Wolf and Olson did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
Lakefield Standard
Shirley Hansen, 94
A Celebration of Life Service for Shirley Hansen, age 94 of Jackson, will be held on Saturday, March 25th at 11:00 a.m., at the LaCanne Family Celebration of Life Center in Jackson. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Jackson. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
