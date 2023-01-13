A Kingston man was arrested after a traffic stop. On January 8, a Marshall County Deputy had initiated a traffic stop on Daniel Everett. After stopping for the deputy, Everett, a 34-yearold male from Kingston, decided to flee. According the deputy, Everett turned around while the deputy was trying to set up a road block. Everett then rammed the deputy’s unit causing injuries to the deputy and significant damage to the vehicle. The deputy received injuries to his arm from the impact, but is expected to recover.

KINGSTON, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO