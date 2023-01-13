Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Sherman girls storm back to beat Denison
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - It is always a battle when Denison and Sherman square off in any sport. Friday night on the hardwood, it was the Denison Lady Jackets that opened up a seven point halftime. However, Sherman's full-court press eventually overwhelmed Denison. The Lady Bearcats outscored the Lady Jackets...
KTEN.com
Grayson County observes MLK Jr. Day on Monday
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Cities and groups across the United States are preparing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Sherman residents are invited to the MLK March at 10 a.m., beginning at the county courthouse and ending at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park. At 11 a.m., Austin College...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
easttexasradio.com
Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
KTEN.com
Scholarship applications open for Choctaw students
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)—The Chahta Foundation opened up scholarship applications for Choctaw high school students. To qualify, students must be a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. Several scholarships also require service work that benefits the Choctaw community. Funding...
KTEN.com
Mobile home destroyed in Sunday fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN)—A mobile home went up in flames Sunday afternoon. The Pottsboro, Denison, and Sherman fire departments were among those who responded to a blaze on Webster Lane off of FM 1417 around 12:30. Pottsboro Fire Chief Brenden McCloud said there was one person in the home when...
fox4news.com
Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County
FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
KTEN.com
Ardmore youth organization building new facility
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- An Ardmore based non-profit is looking to help more people. Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma provides shelter and counseling for young people in Carter and Love counties. Through donations over the course of three years, the organization is developing a new facility with a price...
fox4news.com
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
KTEN.com
Tax seminar benefits Fannin County farmers
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County ArgiLife held its annual tax valuation seminar on Friday morning. It is important to understand how to file your taxes... especially for people who own a lot of farmland. But it can be confusing and difficult to learn on your own. That's why...
Man dies after motorcycle wreck
Man dies after motorcycle wreck Image News Staff Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Subhead | Fatal Accident Body SULPHUR BLUFF — A 73-year-old Lone Oak man died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon. According to DPS reports, Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak was eastbound on FM 71, ran off the road at a corner and struck a culvert. Wilson died at the hospital after being transported from the 1:57 p.m. wreck. He was pronounced by Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer according to the DPS report. The crash is being investigated by DPS trooper Cody Sagnibene of Sulphur Springs..
KXII.com
Man arrested for assaulting elderly and disabled victim, police say
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly and disabled man Thursday. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Ross is facing charges for injury to a disabled individual. According to a press release, police received information from Adult Protective Services (APS) about an assault...
madillrecord.net
Suspect found after citizen reports whereabouts to MCSO
A Kingston man was arrested after a traffic stop. On January 8, a Marshall County Deputy had initiated a traffic stop on Daniel Everett. After stopping for the deputy, Everett, a 34-yearold male from Kingston, decided to flee. According the deputy, Everett turned around while the deputy was trying to set up a road block. Everett then rammed the deputy’s unit causing injuries to the deputy and significant damage to the vehicle. The deputy received injuries to his arm from the impact, but is expected to recover.
