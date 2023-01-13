Granville firefighters knock down tractor-trailer fire in 10 minutes
GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Granville firefighters extinguished a fire in the hood of a tractor-trailer in less than 10 minutes Thursday night, saving many of the driver’s belongings.
According to a Facebook post from the Granville Fire Department CO 17, the call for a tractor-trailer fire in its first due area came in just before 9 p.m. Smoke and flames were coming from the engine compartment and spreading into the sleeper cab when crews arrived.
A second engine arrived a few minutes after the first and joined the effort to fight the fire. After about 10 minutes, the fire was declared under control, according to the post.
The crews were able to keep fire damages contained mainly to the engine compartment, saving the drivers' belongings in the sleeper area, according to the post.
