KOKI FOX 23
Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
kaynewscow.com
One injured in accident near Morrison
MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident occurred at 8:06 a.m. Monday on US-64 near County Road 305, eastbound, approximately six miles east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that Garrett R. Gum, 20, Morrison was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on...
KOKI FOX 23
3 women hospitalized after car crash on Turner Turnpike
SAPULPA, Okla. — Three women were hospitalized after a car crash on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the Turner Turnpike, at mile marker 215 in Sapulpa. According to OHP, a...
OHP: 49-Year-Old Killed In Osage County Crash
A 49-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:51 p.m. on State Highway 20 near County Road 5455. A vehicle driven by George Schulz, 49, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 20...
KOKI FOX 23
Man in custody for drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody for being involved in the drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old girl. A Tulsa Police arrest report shows Rocky Serna drove the truck Sunday. Police said a girl and her family were in a home near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue, when several shots were fired into their house.
kggfradio.com
Osage County Man Dies in Collision
On Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision around 3:10 pm on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140 and nine miles west of Avant. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley D. Prather of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 in a Ford F350 pickup, and 58-year-old Westley W. Bonniger of Mannford was driving a tractor trailer westbound on the same road. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
Second suspect arrested in shooting of little girl in north Tulsa
A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition Sunday after a drive-by shooting on North Yale and Apache. The girl was shot in the chest
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee man dies in crash involving tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man died in a crash overnight on the Turner Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash just after midnight on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa. Troopers are still working to determine what led to the crash involving a...
News On 6
Muskogee Man Killed In Crash In Creek County
A Muskogee man is dead after an early-morning crash in Sapulpa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say it happened on the Turner Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, 61-year-old John Williams died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 12-14
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:32 a.m. police responded to 721 N. Oak for a report of a subject beating on the door. Someone dropped some people of at the address and a window was broken. Extra patrol was requested. At 2:05 a.m. police responded back to the address for a report of Rayan Kirk baking on the house.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail
An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
Truck hits house in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A truck went into a house in east Tulsa Friday morning. The truck was seen partially inside a house in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said the driver of the truck told officers he has issues with the brakes,...
KTUL
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office thanks Lassie for help in arrest
The deputies said Lassie helped them locate a person with an outstanding warrant out of Rogers County.
KOKI FOX 23
Dog reaching for donut blamed for Bixby house fire
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby dog and her love for donuts could have cost one family its home. Jessica Hopwood says her family woke up to smoke alarms going off just after midnight but it wasn’t until they watched back home surveillance video that they understood what really happened.
News On 6
Turkey Mountain's New Natural Stone Staircase Is Largest In State
The Turkey Mountains in Tulsa are showing off a new feature that could draw even more visitors to the area. The unique landmark is now home to Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase. It's more than 600 feet long with the elevation going up as tall as a 10-story building. The...
