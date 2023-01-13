On Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision around 3:10 pm on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140 and nine miles west of Avant. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley D. Prather of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 in a Ford F350 pickup, and 58-year-old Westley W. Bonniger of Mannford was driving a tractor trailer westbound on the same road. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO