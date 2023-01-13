Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago police: Suspect broke window of bar after using homophobic slurs toward man and woman
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who allegedly used homophobic language against two people and then used a hammer to break the window of a nearby business they went into. Couple Renee Labrana and Sandra Carter have owned R Public House for a decade, fashioning it as...
ABC7 Chicago
West Rogers Park shooting: Man shot to death while sitting in car on North Side, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A Chicago man was shot to death while sitting in a car late Sunday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The man, 18, was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 2600-block of West Fitch Avenue when someone in another car fired shots, Chicago police said.
3-year-old boy, 23-year-old man shot after gun man was handling discharged: police
CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were injured when a gun the man was holding discharged, striking them both. Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of South Stewart in the Englewood neighborhood. According to police, the man was handling a handgun when […]
Man arrested for attempted murder in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man is under arrest for a shooting that happened on Tuesday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said that August Rogers, 54, shot a man on Drake Avenue near Central Park Avenue around 11 a.m. The victim, 33, was seriously wounded. Rogers is charged with attempted murder...
WGNtv.com
41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Des Plaines ID’d by Cook County ME
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Des Plaines. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Perry Street for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officials discovered a 16-year-old boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Cook […]
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being found shot several times in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot multiple times Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The man, whose age was unknown, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds throughout his body around 5 a.m. in the first block of South Pulaski Road, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
18-year-old shot, killed in West Ridge
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in West Ridge. At around 11:50 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of West Fitch on the report of a shooting. An 18-year-old man, later identified as Benjamin Lopez, was an occupant in a black sedan when...
Rifle-wielding robbers sought by police after targeting West Side businesses, street vendors
Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) said street vendors in several West Side neighborhoods have been targeted.
Police warn of robber on bike targeting people on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of robberies in recent weeks on the North Side, in which a man approached victims on a bicycle.Detectives are investigating three such robberies since Dec. 30:on Dec. 30, around 1:15 a.m., in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue in West Rogers Park;on Jan. 6, around 3:45 p.m., in the 5900 block of West Peterson Avenue in Jefferson Park;on Jan. 13, around 8:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of West Argyle Street in Lincoln Square.In each of the robberies, a man on a black bicycle rode up to people on the sidewalk, and demanded their property. After the victims handed over their belongings, the robber rode off.Police had only a vague description of the robber.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 25, shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was wounded and hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot...
String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned
CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.
Oak Brook home ransacked by burglars while teen girl hides inside; 1 in custody held on $1.5M bond
Several homes in an Oak Brook neighborhood have been targeted for home invasions recently, but in the latest a teen girl was inside when the burglars struck.
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car
CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
cwbchicago.com
50 Chicago cops are being sent back to the streets, memo from high-ranking cop says
Top brass in the Chicago Police Department have ordered 50 cops to start reporting to work in local police districts instead of specialized units where they had been assigned, sometimes for years. The memo from CPD’s First Dep. Supt. Eric Carter raised some eyebrows because so many officers are affected...
Chicago shootings: At least 18 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 18 people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.
fox32chicago.com
5 killed, 19 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO - Five people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday. About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
16-Year-Old Boy Accused of 11 Carjackings in Less Than 7 Hours
A 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking 11 people at gunpoint in less than 7 hours across the Southwest Side last August. The boy allegedly tried to carjack a 12th person within the span between just after midnight and 6:45 a.m. Aug. 20, according to Chicago police. He’s charged with...
