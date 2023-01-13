ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNtv.com

41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after being found shot several times in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot multiple times Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The man, whose age was unknown, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds throughout his body around 5 a.m. in the first block of South Pulaski Road, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

18-year-old shot, killed in West Ridge

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in West Ridge. At around 11:50 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of West Fitch on the report of a shooting. An 18-year-old man, later identified as Benjamin Lopez, was an occupant in a black sedan when...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of robber on bike targeting people on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of robberies in recent weeks on the North Side, in which a man approached victims on a bicycle.Detectives are investigating three such robberies since Dec. 30:on Dec. 30, around 1:15 a.m., in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue in West Rogers Park;on Jan. 6, around 3:45 p.m., in the 5900 block of West Peterson Avenue in Jefferson Park;on Jan. 13, around 8:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of West Argyle Street in Lincoln Square.In each of the robberies, a man on a black bicycle rode up to people on the sidewalk, and demanded their property. After the victims handed over their belongings, the robber rode off.Police had only a vague description of the robber.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 25, shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was wounded and hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car

CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 killed, 19 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO - Five people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday. About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
