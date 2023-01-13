ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Scholars: The Importance of Mentorship

It’s National Mentorship Month and Chicago Scholars is working to pair scholars with mentors from across the Chicago area, providing support throughout their college journey. Luis Narvaez and Simone Pena share the details. Applications to become a mentor at Chicago Scholars are now open. Chicago Scholars is also hosting...
Chicago-based non-profit hosts first annual MLK Day Basketball Classic

CHICAGO — A Chicago-based non-profit organization held its first annual MLK Day basketball tournament Monday. Project LOVE Chicago created the event as a means to highlight talented local middle school basketball teams, but to also teach young local hoopers that basketball can be used as a tool to access a high-quality education and find careers […]
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Chicago Crusade

It is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and as we celebrate his life and work, it is also a time to educate ourselves. Joining us today to detail Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s connection to the Windy City is our favorite urban historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas.
Sheldon Epps discusses his new book detailing his highs and lows

CHICAGO — An icon in American theatre, Sheldon Epps‘ journey has been met with a lot of accolades. But throughout his career, he has also faced frustrations and challenges. He has a new book detailing all the highs and lows. It’s called “My Own Directions: A Black Man’s Journey in the American Theatre.” The award-winning […]
Award-Winning and Signature Cocktail Recipes

Hotel Zachary is a distinctive boutique hotel located just across from Wrigley Field. Today We’re getting a taste of the award winning cocktail being added to it’s menu. Directions: Add tequila, orange and mango shrub, fresh squeezed lime juice and Ancho Reyes Verde liquor in a cocktail shaker. Shake ingredients. Rim 10 oz Collins glass with Tajin, add cocktail shaker ingredients to glass. Top it off with Hibiscus ‘Tepache’ Grenadine. Enjoy!
JARS Sweets & Things by Fabio Viviani

Beloved Chicago chef Fabio Viviani will soon open the doors to jars in the West Loop. It’s a fast casual, gourmet dessert concept reimagining classic desserts. Fabio joins us now in our studio 41 kitchen with a look at what’s on the menu. 905 W. Fulton Street.
UIC faculty strike looms as negotiations drag on

CHICAGO — One week into the winter semester at the University of Illinois-Chicago, collective bargaining negotiations have stalled heading into their final day, with a strike looming Tuesday if a deal isn’t struck Monday night. According to a UIC United Faculty Spokesperson, the school’s administration and the faculty union are far apart on several topics, […]
6@6: The time of fake bananas

CHICAGO – They are a lot of imitation foods out there and, at one time, that included a very popular fruit. Fake bananas were a thing in 1940s England during World War II, and the concept of that was one of the points discussed on the “6@6” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.
6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
2 Loyola University students robbed in same area just 2 minutes apart

CHICAGO — Two Loyola University of Chicago students were robbed within minutes apart late Friday night near campus. Around 10:08 p.m. near West Arthur Avenue and North Lakewood Avenue, a student was threatened by someone demanding their cell phone, according to a crime alert from the university. A gun was threatened but wasn’t visible.
18-year-old shot, killed in West Ridge

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in West Ridge. At around 11:50 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of West Fitch on the report of a shooting. An 18-year-old man, later identified as Benjamin Lopez, was an occupant in a black sedan when...
Mild, damp weather persists for now — but for how long?

OBSERVED SNOW COVER Monday morning, January 16, 2023 As of January 16th, about 35% of the nation reported snow cover. The average depth was 4.7 inches, with excessive snowpack in higher elevations of the West boosting the national average. With the exception of the northern Plains, parts of the upper Midwest, and northern New England, […]
Elderly man critical after house fire on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after a residential fire that took place on the city’s Near West Side early Sunday morning. Police responded to a fire at the 800 block of South Bishop Street at around 1:15 a.m. where a 70-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition and […]
