Madonna coming to Chicago as part of tour celebrating 40 years in music
CHICAGO — Madonna is coming to Chicago this summer as part of a global tour celebrating 40 years in music. The pop icon will perform at the United Center on Aug. 9. The last time Madonna was in Chicago was prior to the pandemic when she played seven dates in Oct. 2019 at the Chicago Theatre.
Voting underway for 50 finalists in Chicago’s ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
CHICAGO — Voting is now underway after the city selected 50 finalists for its first annual “Name a Snowplow” contest. Last month, Chicago officials announced the contest and encouraged residents to use their “ingenuity and imagination” to create names by Jan. 6. The Department of...
Chicago Scholars: The Importance of Mentorship
It’s National Mentorship Month and Chicago Scholars is working to pair scholars with mentors from across the Chicago area, providing support throughout their college journey. Luis Narvaez and Simone Pena share the details. Applications to become a mentor at Chicago Scholars are now open. Chicago Scholars is also hosting...
Chicago-based non-profit hosts first annual MLK Day Basketball Classic
CHICAGO — A Chicago-based non-profit organization held its first annual MLK Day basketball tournament Monday. Project LOVE Chicago created the event as a means to highlight talented local middle school basketball teams, but to also teach young local hoopers that basketball can be used as a tool to access a high-quality education and find careers […]
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Chicago Crusade
It is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and as we celebrate his life and work, it is also a time to educate ourselves. Joining us today to detail Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s connection to the Windy City is our favorite urban historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas.
Sheldon Epps discusses his new book detailing his highs and lows
CHICAGO — An icon in American theatre, Sheldon Epps‘ journey has been met with a lot of accolades. But throughout his career, he has also faced frustrations and challenges. He has a new book detailing all the highs and lows. It’s called “My Own Directions: A Black Man’s Journey in the American Theatre.” The award-winning […]
Remains of Downers Grove woman missing since 2017 found, family says
It is unclear where the remains were found.
Weekend Break: Make empty bottles into candles at the Chicago Candle Company
CHICAGO — At the Chicago Candle Company, you can learn how to make candles out of empty bottles of booze. Sarah and Fernando Velarde teach classes on how to make soy candles out of cool glass vessels. The Chicago Candle Company is all about recycling and reusing. Once the light has burned out, you can […]
Award-Winning and Signature Cocktail Recipes
Hotel Zachary is a distinctive boutique hotel located just across from Wrigley Field. Today We’re getting a taste of the award winning cocktail being added to it’s menu. Directions: Add tequila, orange and mango shrub, fresh squeezed lime juice and Ancho Reyes Verde liquor in a cocktail shaker. Shake ingredients. Rim 10 oz Collins glass with Tajin, add cocktail shaker ingredients to glass. Top it off with Hibiscus ‘Tepache’ Grenadine. Enjoy!
JARS Sweets & Things by Fabio Viviani
Beloved Chicago chef Fabio Viviani will soon open the doors to jars in the West Loop. It’s a fast casual, gourmet dessert concept reimagining classic desserts. Fabio joins us now in our studio 41 kitchen with a look at what’s on the menu. 905 W. Fulton Street.
UIC faculty strike looms as negotiations drag on
CHICAGO — One week into the winter semester at the University of Illinois-Chicago, collective bargaining negotiations have stalled heading into their final day, with a strike looming Tuesday if a deal isn’t struck Monday night. According to a UIC United Faculty Spokesperson, the school’s administration and the faculty union are far apart on several topics, […]
6@6: The time of fake bananas
CHICAGO – They are a lot of imitation foods out there and, at one time, that included a very popular fruit. Fake bananas were a thing in 1940s England during World War II, and the concept of that was one of the points discussed on the “6@6” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.
6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
2 Loyola University students robbed in same area just 2 minutes apart
CHICAGO — Two Loyola University of Chicago students were robbed within minutes apart late Friday night near campus. Around 10:08 p.m. near West Arthur Avenue and North Lakewood Avenue, a student was threatened by someone demanding their cell phone, according to a crime alert from the university. A gun was threatened but wasn’t visible.
4 postal workers robbed in 2 weeks across Chicago sparks concern
A reward of up to $50,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
18-year-old shot, killed in West Ridge
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in West Ridge. At around 11:50 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of West Fitch on the report of a shooting. An 18-year-old man, later identified as Benjamin Lopez, was an occupant in a black sedan when...
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 40s with chance for isolated showers
CHICAGO — Cloudy Tuesday with isolated showers and cooler afternoon than morning. Winds: W 15-20 G30. High: 41 (afternoon temp). Cloudy tonight. Winds: WNW 5-15 G25. Low: 34. Wednesday Forecast: Mainly cloudy, late day rain/snow chance, ENE 5-10. High: 39.
Mild, damp weather persists for now — but for how long?
OBSERVED SNOW COVER Monday morning, January 16, 2023 As of January 16th, about 35% of the nation reported snow cover. The average depth was 4.7 inches, with excessive snowpack in higher elevations of the West boosting the national average. With the exception of the northern Plains, parts of the upper Midwest, and northern New England, […]
Illinois State Police: Man charged after crash in Chicago killed his passenger
CHICAGO — A man is facing charges after state police said he was intoxicated when he got into a crash that killed his passenger Tuesday in Chicago. The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Cermak Road. According to a news release, Illinois State Police said Christopher Lewis, 27, of Chicago, […]
Elderly man critical after house fire on Near West Side
CHICAGO — A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after a residential fire that took place on the city’s Near West Side early Sunday morning. Police responded to a fire at the 800 block of South Bishop Street at around 1:15 a.m. where a 70-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition and […]
Comments / 0