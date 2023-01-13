Still Here Drops a Nostalgic Knit Capsule Collection

Still Here is stepping into something cozy this winter. The New York-based denim brand, founded by the husband and wife duo Sonia and Maurice Mosseri, introduced its first knit capsule collection this week.

The collection is comprised of coordinating crewneck knit sweaters and knit pants in Still Here’s best-selling Childhood denim fit. The bottoms feature an elastic waistband, belt loops and two front pockets.

“This knit capsule is my take on the perfect winter uniform, matching knit sets which I see as elevated loungewear ,” said Sonia Mosseri, the brand’s creative director. “The sweaters are the perfect weight for layering and the pants are a relaxed fit in our most popular silhouette.”

The lightweight, 100 percent cotton pieces are available in sock monkey brown (inspired by Mosseri’s favorite childhood toy), hunter green and bone. Contrasting stripes feature across the collar, cuffs and waistband of the sweater and the waistband and leg openings of the pants.

Using the money they received as wedding gifts, the Mosseris launched Still Here launched in 2008 as an artisan denim brand known for hand-painted designs. The brand now offers vegan leather outerwear, wool-blend Western shirts and shackets, full-length toggle coats and a wide range of on-trend denim fits.

The knit capsule is available in unisex sizes XS-XL and retails for $180-$245. It’s sold exclusively on Still Here’s website and at its New York City flagship on Elizabeth Street. The store opened last April and features a coffee shop.