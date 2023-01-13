ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Why hasn’t recent rain helped Lake Mead much?

By Duncan Phenix
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dut9l_0kDeIzXN00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But has the recent rain affected Lake Mead’s water levels?

The good news is that it has helped, but only a little. According to Bureau of Reclamation Public Affairs Specialist Doug Hendrix, as of Wednesday, Jan. 11, “Lake Mead (was) about 28% full, with the elevation today at about 1,045.04. Overall, we currently stand at about 0.3 ft higher than originally projected in December.”

One day later, Lake Mead had risen another .2 feet to 1,045.25 feet above sea level. The last time Lake Mead was at 100% capacity was in mid-1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTwXo_0kDeIzXN00
Source: mead.uslakes.info

Lake Mead and much of the Colorado River basin have been experiencing a 22-year drought. The water elevation at the end of July 2000, for example, was just under 200 feet higher at 1,199.97 feet.

‘Dead bodies at Lake Mead’: Vegas law firm turns heads with new billboard

Hendrix said, however, that storms alone have little impact on overall water levels.

“Over the past few weeks, recent storm events and runoff into the tributaries that enter Lake Mead as well as reduced releases from Hoover Dam — due to a decrease in downstream demand — have had some impact on the lake’s elevation,” Hendrix told Nexstar’s KLAS. “While the amount of precipitation received in the lower basin and from tributary inflows helps, rainfall from recent winter storms, alone, isn’t enough to offset the decades-long reservoir declines.”

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas also said the storm’s impact on Lake Mead was “a drop in the bucket” compared to other sources.

“Rain in the Las Vegas valley does help with Lake Mead’s water levels. However, it is more like a drop in the bucket compared to the contribution from the snowpack in the Upper Colorado River Basin in E Utah, W Colorado, & SW Wyoming.”

Snowpack

The majority of water in Lake Mead comes from snowpack melt from the Colorado Rockies. Those snowpack levels have been rising over the past week as storms hit the Rocky Mountains. Dec. 27 measurements of 102% snowpack in the region — just above normal — had risen to 149% as of Thursday in the Upper Colorado River Basin.

Snowpack at 142% after week of storms in Upper Colorado River Basin

Drought

The recent storms in the Sierra Nevada Mountains have also helped with California’s drought — but not as much with Nevada. In California’s drought map, the worst classification, “exceptional drought,” has been wiped off the map, and the second-worst category is nearly gone.

In Nevada, the area of “extreme drought” has decreased in the last three months but remains in place for much of the central and northwest parts of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEUGR_0kDeIzXN00
Slide the arrows on the image to compare drought conditions from Sept. 2022 with Jan. 2023. (Source: U.S. Drought Monitor )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tAw2_0kDeIzXN00

On Oct. 10, 44.61% of Nevada was classified as being in an “extreme drought.” Now, three months later, 24.45% of the state has that classification. It’s also worth noting that one year ago, 7.5% of the state was listed as being under “exceptional drought.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Wyoming lawmakers say they got what they wanted with proposal to ban EVs

Wyoming lawmakers introduced a joint resolution encouraging a ban on electric vehicles in the state Friday, but sponsors of the resolution said that their goal was to promote a larger conversation rather than impose an actual ban. The resolution, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six Republican state legislators who said […]
WYOMING STATE
KLST/KSAN

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

Fifteen other states, meanwhile, including New York and California, have moved to ban gas-powered vehicle sales. The last clause of the bill instructs Wyoming's secretary of state to send a copy of the bill to the California governor, who has backed his state's ban on gas-powered vehicles throughout his governorship.
WYOMING STATE
KLST/KSAN

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Former GOP New Mexico candidate for state House arrested in shootings targeting elected officials

A former GOP candidate for the New Mexico legislature was arrested Monday, accused of conspiring with and paying four men to shoot at the homes of four elected officials, appearing to target Democrats. Albuquerque police arrested Solomon Peña in connections with the shootings at the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state legislators. Albuquerque […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KLST/KSAN

Rep. Jackson named to the House Agriculture Committee

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson R-Texas District 13 announced today that Jackson has been appointed to serve on the U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee. Aimed at overseeing federal agriculture policy, the committee will be focused on passing a new Farm Bill this year, according to the […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Youngkin knocks Va. schools over ‘maniacal focus’ on equality

After seven high schools in Fairfax, Va., acknowledged failing to tell students of their national merit recognition, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) sharply criticized the schools, saying their focus on equal outcomes is “hurting” Virginia’s students. “They have a maniacal focus on equal outcomes for all students at all costs,” Youngkin told 7News reporter Nick Minock. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak

Eighty-five cases have been reported in Ohio as of Friday, mainly in Columbus and other parts of Franklin County, according to Columbus Public Health. Most of these cases were in unvaccinated children. Hospitalization was required for 34 of those who were infected.
COLUMBUS, OH
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy