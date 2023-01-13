Holy Family University Appoints Wendy K. Parsons as Vice President for Advancement

The advancement leader recently joined the college after being with Albright for some time. Photo by Holy Family University

Holy Family University named Wendy K. Parsons as the new Vice President for Advancement, charged with leading the university’s fundraising efforts in support of its ambitious strategic plan.

Wendy Parsons, an advancement leader with more than 25 years of experience, comes to Holy Family from Albright College where she served as vice president for advancement. In this role, she brought best practices in fundraising and operational management to strengthen philanthropic giving and increased annual revenue by 40% in three years.

Prior to Albright, she served in senior leadership roles at Saint Joseph’s University , Monmouth University , and Fox Chase Cancer Center .

At Saint Joseph’s University, where she served in campaign and leadership roles during two different tenures, Parsons led the major gifts team during the Faith and Strength To Dare Campaign, which successfully exceeded its goal and raised $152 million. She will begin her tenure at Holy Family on Jan. 30.

Parsons will lead a team that builds and sustains understanding, appreciation, and philanthropic support for the University by nurturing relationships with alumni, students, parents, and friends. As a member of the senior staff, she will serve as the chief strategist and advisor on donor cultivation and stewardship and will partner with the Board of Trustees to enhance their roles in achieving the University’s vision.

“I am delighted to welcome Wendy to the Holy Family University family,” said President Anne Prisco , Ph.D.

“Wendy brings deep experience leading and coaching teams in ways that build rewarding relationships with alumni, volunteers, and donors. She shares a personal appreciation for the mission of Holy Family, and her leadership will enable us to engage with more of our alumni and friends and to partner with them in helping Holy Family to achieve its highest aspirations for our students, faculty, and the entire University community.”

“I am honored to join President Prisco, her leadership team, and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in advancing the vision of Holy Family University in the 21st century,” Parsons said. “I am inspired by Holy Family’s strategic vision, and the innovative ways the University is dedicated to educating the workforce of the future and preparing students to be global citizens.”

Parsons is a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE). She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Grinnell College and holds a Master’s degree from Stanford University .