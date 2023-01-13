It's been confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley had been pronounced brain dead and was in a medically induced coma at the time of her passing. The Presley family made the difficult decision to sign a "do-not-resuscitate" order once doctors established the severity of her condition, and the 54-year-old tragically later suffered a second cardiac arrest leading to her death. As OK! previously reported, Presley was rushed to a Southern California hospital on Thursday, January 12, after she was found unresponsive in her Calabasas home by one of her housekeepers. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough — who she shared 33-year-old daughter Riley...

CALABASAS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO