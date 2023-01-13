Two occupied homes struck by gunfire in Georgetown County, deputies investigating

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on two separate residences and a vehicle Friday morning.

A Fair Lane residence with two people inside was struck by bullets around 2:30 a.m., followed by another instance of shots fired into a home on Lot Drive with several occupants inside, according to GCSO.

A vehicle in the front yard of the second home was also struck by gunfire.

Deputies say a white Dodge Durango was spotted in both areas around the times of the shootings.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.

