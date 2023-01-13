ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Sen. Sharon Hewitt says she’s running for Louisiana governor

By Allison Bruhl
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDZ70_0kDeI4kZ00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Republican Senator Sharon Hewitt says she will be running for Louisiana governor Friday.

“Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities,” Hewitt stated. “It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m running to lead this great state I love.”

Hewitt has served in the state senate since 2016. She led efforts in the redistricting session in 2022 and has passed multiple bills focused on election integrity. Before her time in the state legislature she was an engineer for Shell on an offshore oil rig.

State Treasurer John Schroder , Attorney General Jeff Landry and Hunter Lundy are also in the race for governor.

“Louisiana politics is famous for big characters who talk a big game,” Hewitt said. “But it isn’t the talkers who make things happen… it’s the doers.”

In her announcement, Hewitt said she would put her experience in business “to work” to grow the state’s economy, cut taxes and create more opportunities in the state.

Click here to watch Hewitt’s announcement video.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

GOP Sen. John Kennedy passes on Louisiana governor bid

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced on Wednesday that he would be passing on a gubernatorial bid in Louisiana after he said late last year that he was giving the matter “serious consideration.” “I have looked into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for governor,” the senator said in…
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Wants Pardon From Louisiana Governor Following Meek Mill News

Boosie Badazz has made it clear he wants a pardon from the state of Louisiana a day after congratulating Meek Mill for getting one himself. On Sunday (January 15), Boosie took to his Twitter to ask the state to pardon him for all his past legal issues. The Louisiana native kept his request fairly simple and asked for a pardon.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

If Buc-ee's builds a location in north Louisiana, will it open the door to other stores farther south?

For years, Louisiana's neighboring southern states have added locations of Buc-ee's, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center chain. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina all have locations of the travel culture phenomenon. Several stores are scattered throughout Texas. And another location is in the works across the Louisiana state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy