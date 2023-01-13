For this January snowstorm, it's all hands on deck in Aurora."We are attacking it with everything we have," said Mike Morgan, streets superintendent for the City of Aurora.More than 40 plows are geared up and ready to hit the streets Tuesday evening. Morgan explained crews are prioritizing major roadways first before hitting residential areas in neighborhood streets. "We have the city divided up into north and south regions, 8 north and 9 south," he told CBS News Colorado.Snow is expected to fall upwards of an inch every hour. Morgan explained crews will pre-treat the roads before the snowfall. And, with high...

