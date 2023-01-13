Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Drew Taggart’s Ex Eve Jobs Deletes Photos Of Him From Her Instagram Amid Selena Gomez Romance
A fresh start? After reports emerged that her ex Drew Taggart, 33, is now dating Selena Gomez, 30, Eve Jobs scrubbed her Instagram of pics of The Chainsmokers‘ star. According to Us Weekly, the 24-year-old model and youngest daughter of Steve Jobs removed pics of him before doing away with her account entirely. However, they didn’t appear to have had a particularly long relationship — they reportedly began dating in September of 2022, with Eve wishing the DJ a happy birthday in December. “Happy birthday lover,” she captioned the post, which she deleted in the aftermath. Their romance started innocently with what a source for Us called a “casual summer fling.”
Look: Cindy Kimberly’s Glowy and Rosy Ballerina-Inspired Makeup
The SI Swimsuit model often experiments with makeup and shares tutorials on TikTok.
3 Selma Blair Secrets From Her Memoir ‘Mean Baby’
Selma Blair is opening up in her memoir about her previous alcohol abuse as well as her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0