North Providence, RI

Richard C. Kent – Pawtucket

Richard C. Kent, 74, of Memorial Drive, formerly of Cumberland, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Amanda M. (O’Leary) Kent.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Armand J. Pontbriant – Cumberland

Armand J. Pontbriant, 100, of Cumberland, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023. He was the husband of the late Irene M. (Corneau) Pontbriant. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Edna Dupras Pontbriant. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Barbara P. Miguel – Lincoln

Barbara P. Miguel, 88, of Lower River Road, Lincoln, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Diamantino Miguel and the companion of Donald Bousquet of Lincoln. She was the former wife of Bobbie Seymore of Cumberland.
LINCOLN, RI
James Gorman Hagan – Little Compton

Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on Jan. 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
Evelyn D. Menard – Millville, Mass.

Evelyn D. (Croteau) Menard, 92 of Millville, Mass., passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, Jan. 8, 2023, at home with her family by her side. Evelyn was born in Biddeford, Maine. One of 16 children, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Claudia (Martineau) Croteau.
MILLVILLE, MA
Early sales for beach passes available online

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management has announced that state beach season parking passes and gift certificates are available for the 2023 beach season. They are available for purchase online and are for resident, non-resident, or senior state beach season parking passes. Beach passes and gift certificates may...
PROVIDENCE, RI

