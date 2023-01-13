Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 Mass Cash prize won Monday
There was a $100,000 Mass Cash prize won during Monday night’s drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased from the Cabot Convenience store in Beverly. Mass Cash drawings occur daily at 9 p.m., and tickets to play are $1. A player must choose five...
$1 million lottery winner to use cash for anniversary trip to Greece
The winner of a $1 million lottery prize is going global with his cash, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Michael Paquette of Wilmington won his $1 million from the scratch ticket game “$10,000,000 Cash King.” Paquette purchased his ticket from E T D Food Mart in Tewksbury and claimed his prize on Jan. 10.
One of Dartmouth’s Cumblerland Farms Just Sold a Million Dollar Lottery Ticket
One lucky winner gambled $5 on a Massachusetts lottery game in Dartmouth and walked away with a $1,000,000 winning ticket. A few days ago, Friday the 13th, a day that's meant to be unlucky to the superstitious, turned out to be extremely lucky for one lucky lottery player. The Cumberland Farms located at 244 Russells Mills Road in Dartmouth is the responsible gas station convenience store to sell the $5 scratch ticket.
$100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Blackstone on Saturday
A $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was sold at Blackstone Smoke Shop. The next-highest prize won on Saturday was a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Route 114 Citgo in Salem.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Two $1 million scratch tickets claimed
There were two winning $1 million scratch tickets claimed in the state of Massachusetts on Thursday, along with three other $100,000 tickets won or claimed according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The first of the two $1 million tickets was claimed in Raynham from the Raynham Park store, and was...
wamc.org
Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end
Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon. In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd. Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for...
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
Maine resident purchased winning $1.35B Mega Millions ticket
A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing, the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $416 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 04-14-33-39-61,...
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Flakes continued to fly in Massachusetts on Monday after a system packing fresh snow moved into the region over the weekend. Many communities have topped three inches of snow with Duxbury topping 4 inches. Here is a list of snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m., according to...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 15, 2023 edition
Campbell Drive LLC, to Sergeo V. Arbuzov and Olga Arbuzov, 24 Campbell Drive, $320,000. Deborah A. Andrews to Kelnate Realty LLC, trustee, and Walnut Street Realty Trust, trustee of, 216-218 Walnut St., $175,000.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts
Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow
SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
Craney: State may pay price for income surtax
Gov. Maura Healey is Massachusetts' 73rd governor, the second woman to hold the position and the first elected to the position, but unlike the previous governors, she is faced with a new challenge. On Nov. 8, voters narrowly passed Question 1, which went into effect on Jan. 1. Question 1...
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 8-14
A house in West Harwich that sold for $4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $715,076. The average price per square foot ended up at $423.
Photos show skimming devices hidden in gas pumps
You used to just be able to just use your finger to feel around for a skimmer in the area where you swipe your card, but now thieves are getting more advanced and hiding skimmers inside of gas pumps.
communityadvocate.com
Businesses damaged in Boston Post Road East fire
MARLBOROUGH – Several businesses were impacted by a fire in Marlborough over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial structure at 42 Boston Post Road East. The initial alarm response included Engine 5, Engine 1,...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
