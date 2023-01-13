Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
Related
Woman arrested for stealing more than $15K from Ulta Beauty stores in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was arrested in connection to a theft spree targeting Ulta Beauty stores in Collier County. Dava’Ja Ford, 22, is facing multiple charges of grand theft for stealing over $15,000 worth of cosmetics and fragrances from the stores, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
WINKNEWS.com
Trio wanted for vehicle burglary at a Marco Island Publix
The Marco Island Police Department is asking for help identifying three people who worked together to steal from a woman at a Marco Island Publix. Police say a Hispanic man wearing a mask approached an older woman as she was putting groceries in her car. They say the man distracted the victim by pointing out ketchup smeared on her bumper.
Fort Myers authorities trying to identify person behind Pizza Hut theft
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are trying to identify a man who removed cash from a Pizza Hut. The incident took place at the Pizza Hut located at 11591 Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers during New Years Eve. The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark Bermudas, a black hat and red shoes.
WINKNEWS.com
Crime Stoppers searching for owner of dog abandoned in Suncoast Estates
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for the owner of a dog that was left abandoned earlier this year in North Fort Myers. Crime Stoppers says the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was first alerted to the abandoned dog on January 2. They say the pit bull terrier mix was found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community. The dog was found in a kennel with a blanket, food, and water bowls.
Investigators continue search for killer in 2017 Lehigh Acres cold case
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Investigators are asking the public for their help in gathering any information on a man’s homicide six years ago in Lehigh Acres. Lee County deputies responded to the 400 block of Chamonix Avenue in reference to a shooting on January 15, 2017. When they...
Couple arrested for stealing packages
Lee County Police have arrested a couple in connection to multiple robberies. Amber Debord and Justin Marecz were arrested for stealing packages from apartment complexes in the area.
Naples prowler found with large amount of Oxycodone
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Jacob Anthony, 21, was spotted sneaking into the home through a screened pool area by a neighbor. The neighbor told CCSO deputies he spotted Anthony with a black hood and bandana covering his face walking around the house before entering the pool area.
Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
Punta Gorda man caught unloading septage into vacant lot
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Punta Gorda was caught dumping over 500 pounds of septage into vacant lots. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 8382 Sweden Blvd after a witness observed a thin man drive a white Freightliner with a tank on the rear with the words, “Shoreline Sewer and Drain.”
Punta Gorda man arrested for hit-and-run crash
An 87-year-old Punta Gorda man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash on Monday. Troopers say it happened on Riverside Drive in Charlotte County around 5:45 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Cecil Pendergrass’ assistant, arrested for DUI, tries to evade trouble by name-dropping
A woman threw out some big names while being arrested for a DUI during a traffic stop in Lee County. 35-year-old Christine Deramo was pulled over shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 7. Ordinarily, WINK News would provide her mugshot. However, it’s been blacked out on the Lee County website....
‘Suspicious item’ found near U.S. 41 in North Port, lanes closed
Authorities blocked off a portion of U.S. Highway 41 in North Port after they discovered a "suspicious item" near an intersection in North Port on Tuesday afternoon.
Fort Myers man sentenced for 2020 murder of pregnant girlfriend
Serge Lefevre was sentenced Tuesday morning for the death of Cassandra Clermont and her unborn twins at Cypress Court Apartments in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Man leads deputies on chase from Hendry County to Lee County
A man led deputies on a Sunday night chase from Hendry County into Lee County before being arrested on First Street in Fort Myers. This chase happened within one week of another high-speed chase in Lee County, which ended on I-75 at Alico Road. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night’s car chase began in Hendry County and only ended in Lee after the suspect’s vehicle ran out of gas and he took off running.
Man arrested for Charlotte County hit-and-run that left motorcyclist seriously injured
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash Monday evening (January 16) that left a motorcyclist seriously injured in Charlotte County. 87-year-old Robert Moses of Punta Gorda was driving a Toyota Camry east on Riverside Drive, approaching Glenholm Avenue. The 61-year-old motorcyclist was riding west...
Two unidentified suspects attempt robbery at Home Depot
The two people were stopped after leaving Home Depot for stealing they dropped the merchandise and fled the scene with a white-colored ford pickup truck.
WINKNEWS.com
Death investigation on Tower Road in Naples
A death investigation began unfolding in Naples on Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is in the 300 block of Tower Road. The call came into CCSO just before 3 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
Duo flees after truck catches fire, crashes into cable barrier on I-75
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of men are on the run Monday evening after their pickup truck caught fire and crashed into the cable barrier on I-75 near the 114 Mile Marker. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 7:23 p.m., a truck was headed south on I-75 when it began to smoke and catch fire.
Lee County commissioner assistant accused of using position to evade DUI charges
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A county commissioner assistant was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Lee County website, Christine Deramo is Pendergrass’s executive assistant. Deputies say that Deramo mentioned that she worked for County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass in what seemed to be an attempt to...
47-year-old woman missing in Naples
Collier County Sheriff's office is looking for Dominique Brogan. CCSO officials say she was last seen on Monday Morning in the East Naples area
Comments / 2