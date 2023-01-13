ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Trio wanted for vehicle burglary at a Marco Island Publix

The Marco Island Police Department is asking for help identifying three people who worked together to steal from a woman at a Marco Island Publix. Police say a Hispanic man wearing a mask approached an older woman as she was putting groceries in her car. They say the man distracted the victim by pointing out ketchup smeared on her bumper.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crime Stoppers searching for owner of dog abandoned in Suncoast Estates

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for the owner of a dog that was left abandoned earlier this year in North Fort Myers. Crime Stoppers says the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was first alerted to the abandoned dog on January 2. They say the pit bull terrier mix was found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community. The dog was found in a kennel with a blanket, food, and water bowls.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples prowler found with large amount of Oxycodone

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Jacob Anthony, 21, was spotted sneaking into the home through a screened pool area by a neighbor. The neighbor told CCSO deputies he spotted Anthony with a black hood and bandana covering his face walking around the house before entering the pool area.
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Punta Gorda man caught unloading septage into vacant lot

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Punta Gorda was caught dumping over 500 pounds of septage into vacant lots. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 8382 Sweden Blvd after a witness observed a thin man drive a white Freightliner with a tank on the rear with the words, “Shoreline Sewer and Drain.”
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man leads deputies on chase from Hendry County to Lee County

A man led deputies on a Sunday night chase from Hendry County into Lee County before being arrested on First Street in Fort Myers. This chase happened within one week of another high-speed chase in Lee County, which ended on I-75 at Alico Road. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night’s car chase began in Hendry County and only ended in Lee after the suspect’s vehicle ran out of gas and he took off running.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation on Tower Road in Naples

A death investigation began unfolding in Naples on Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is in the 300 block of Tower Road. The call came into CCSO just before 3 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy