We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40
Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain
Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!
A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
Best conditioner for bleached hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People with naturally blond hair are rare, so it’s common for people to bleach and dye their hair to achieve a lighter shade than their natural color. Unfortunately, bleached hair is prone to damage and dryness, so it needs extra care.
This Growth Serum May Lead to the Hair of Your Dreams
With the help of this scalp serum from Hush & Hush, you may be able to see your hair grow longer, stronger and fuller — find out more
Peppermint Oil Is The Best Oil For Hair Growth, According To Hair Stylists
Hair loss is a frustrating but unfortunately common concern for women over 40. There are many factors that go into causing hair loss, such as genetics or medical conditions. From special shampoos to oil treatments, there are plenty of ways to try to ...
The 16 Best Shampoos for Gray Hair to Keep It Cool, Smooth and Shiny
Whether you're newly gray with a few wiry patches or you have a head full of silver strands, we found the 16 best shampoos for gray hair.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth
When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
Tracee Ellis Ross‘ Pattern Just Released a ’Versatile’ Blow Dryer Specifically Made For Textured Hair
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. ICYMI, Pattern just dropped their first-ever blow dryer for textured hair. That’s right, no more digging the internet to find products for your tight-textured strands. Those with curly to coily locks can treat themselves to a styling product that’s designed specifically for them. Created by the brand founded by award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross, this blow dryer is a game-changer for curly hair.
A Hand Model Turned Me Onto the Only Cream He Trusts to Keep His Hands Photoshoot-Ready
My only exposure to or knowledge of hand models comes from the Seinfeld episode where George Costanza is discovered as a hand model thanks to his “smooth, creamy, delicate, yet masculine” hands, as Kramer says. I knew that hand models were among us, but only recently interacted with...
‘I’m an Esthetician, and These Are the 3 Facial Exercises I Always Recommend for Staving Off Tech Neck and Sagging Skin’
Your face is made up of 40 major muscles, and—much like your glutes, core, and other muscles in your body—they go slack when they're neglected. “The face is unique in that it's the only area of the entire body where the skin and muscles are directly attached to one another,” says Shelly Marshall, a holistic esthetician based in New York City and the founder of Beauty Shamans.“This means that where the muscles go, the skin goes too.”
The Best Hair Extensions - 2022
DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Hair...
Japanese Hair Straightening Could Be The Key To Sleeker Locks
If you have curly or wavy hair and long for sleek, straight locks without the constant use of heating tools, you may be considering permanent hair straightening methods. One of the most well-known techniques is Japanese hair straightening, which became popular in the early 2000s, according to Byrdie. However, Cosmopolitan claims it actually started back in the 1990s. Regardless, it has continued to be a popular option for women seeking straight hair.
Your Skin Called, & It Needs The Ordinary’s New Eye Serum
Eye serums and creams tend to be among the most divisive products in the beauty space. You’re either fully devoted to them or think they’re snake oil packaged in a fancy glass bottle. No matter which camp you’re in, I think a general consensus can be made that many eye creams tend to be wildly overpriced. (I shamelessly adore La Mer’s Eye Concentrate, but $260 for a 0.5 fluid-ounce jar is…a lot!)
We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
Here’s Why Hair Butter Is Your Natural Hair’s Secret Weapon
A panel of experts dish on why hair butter is a must have for natural hair.
Ilia Launches New Brightening Eye Cream — Plus 20 More Eye Creams for Dark Circles, Wrinkles and Puffy Eyes
You already know and love clean beauty brand Ilia for its multitasking cheek, lip and eye pigments, true-to-skin foundations and volumizing mascaras, but now Ilia is expanding its skincare line with a retinol-free eye cream. According to the brand, the Bright Start eye cream works to reduce wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles over time while providing instant relief with a cooling ceramic tip.
Look: Cindy Kimberly’s Glowy and Rosy Ballerina-Inspired Makeup
The SI Swimsuit model often experiments with makeup and shares tutorials on TikTok.
Emily Ratajkowski Puts Lipstick On Her Nose, And You Should Too
Celebrities have long been credited with popularizing otherwise out-there beauty trends, such as Margot Robbie's influence on bottleneck bangs or Bella Hadid's revival of the divisive Y2K tattoo trend. Supermodel and actor Emily Ratajkowski is no exception when it comes to influencing pop culture — not least because she's absolutely stunning.
The One Shampoo Hair Stylists Recommend For Brunettes With Highlights—It Might Surprise You!
If you dyed your hair blonde, silver, or white you know that this chic look tends to get yellow over time. That’s where purple shampoo comes in. The shampoos traditionally have a blue or violet color, which neutralizes the yellow tones. This makes the dyed blonde hair look clean and bright. And while this problem is more common in blondes, even dyed brunette hair with blonde highlights can turn a nasty shade of brassy orange. Dyed brown hair can fade faster than lighter shades because the color is deposited into hair, not stripped from it, meaning there’s stuff to wash out, and those darker hues can get warmer (and brassier!) as they fade. Enter blue shampoo. Similar to purple shampoos, blue shampoos are specifically designed to color-correct dyed brunette hair.
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
