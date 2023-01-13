ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Women's Health

Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain

Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!

A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
KGET 17

Best conditioner for bleached hair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People with naturally blond hair are rare, so it’s common for people to bleach and dye their hair to achieve a lighter shade than their natural color. Unfortunately, bleached hair is prone to damage and dryness, so it needs extra care.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth

When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
MANHATTAN, NY
SheKnows

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ Pattern Just Released a ’Versatile’ Blow Dryer Specifically Made For Textured Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. ICYMI, Pattern just dropped their first-ever blow dryer for textured hair. That’s right, no more digging the internet to find products for your tight-textured strands. Those with curly to coily locks can treat themselves to a styling product that’s designed specifically for them. Created by the brand founded by award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross, this blow dryer is a game-changer for curly hair.
Well+Good

‘I’m an Esthetician, and These Are the 3 Facial Exercises I Always Recommend for Staving Off Tech Neck and Sagging Skin’

Your face is made up of 40 major muscles, and—much like your glutes, core, and other muscles in your body—they go slack when they're neglected. “The face is unique in that it's the only area of the entire body where the skin and muscles are directly attached to one another,” says Shelly Marshall, a holistic esthetician based in New York City and the founder of Beauty Shamans.“This means that where the muscles go, the skin goes too.”
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The Best Hair Extensions - 2022

DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Hair...
The List

Japanese Hair Straightening Could Be The Key To Sleeker Locks

If you have curly or wavy hair and long for sleek, straight locks without the constant use of heating tools, you may be considering permanent hair straightening methods. One of the most well-known techniques is Japanese hair straightening, which became popular in the early 2000s, according to Byrdie. However, Cosmopolitan claims it actually started back in the 1990s. Regardless, it has continued to be a popular option for women seeking straight hair.
Refinery29

Your Skin Called, & It Needs The Ordinary’s New Eye Serum

Eye serums and creams tend to be among the most divisive products in the beauty space. You’re either fully devoted to them or think they’re snake oil packaged in a fancy glass bottle. No matter which camp you’re in, I think a general consensus can be made that many eye creams tend to be wildly overpriced. (I shamelessly adore La Mer’s Eye Concentrate, but $260 for a 0.5 fluid-ounce jar is…a lot!)
StyleCaster

We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
ETOnline.com

Ilia Launches New Brightening Eye Cream — Plus 20 More Eye Creams for Dark Circles, Wrinkles and Puffy Eyes

You already know and love clean beauty brand Ilia for its multitasking cheek, lip and eye pigments, true-to-skin foundations and volumizing mascaras, but now Ilia is expanding its skincare line with a retinol-free eye cream. According to the brand, the Bright Start eye cream works to reduce wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles over time while providing instant relief with a cooling ceramic tip.
The List

Emily Ratajkowski Puts Lipstick On Her Nose, And You Should Too

Celebrities have long been credited with popularizing otherwise out-there beauty trends, such as Margot Robbie's influence on bottleneck bangs or Bella Hadid's revival of the divisive Y2K tattoo trend. Supermodel and actor Emily Ratajkowski is no exception when it comes to influencing pop culture — not least because she's absolutely stunning.
shefinds

The One Shampoo Hair Stylists Recommend For Brunettes With Highlights—It Might Surprise You!

If you dyed your hair blonde, silver, or white you know that this chic look tends to get yellow over time. That’s where purple shampoo comes in. The shampoos traditionally have a blue or violet color, which neutralizes the yellow tones. This makes the dyed blonde hair look clean and bright. And while this problem is more common in blondes, even dyed brunette hair with blonde highlights can turn a nasty shade of brassy orange. Dyed brown hair can fade faster than lighter shades because the color is deposited into hair, not stripped from it, meaning there’s stuff to wash out, and those darker hues can get warmer (and brassier!) as they fade. Enter blue shampoo. Similar to purple shampoos, blue shampoos are specifically designed to color-correct dyed brunette hair.
The List

The List

61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy