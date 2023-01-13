Creighton and host Butler will continue their Big East Conference schedule when they meet for the second time this season Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Considering that Creighton won the first meeting 78-56, and the fact that Butler will be without starting center Manny Bates for an indefinite period after he underwent a procedure on his knee, the Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 Big East) should feel better than the Bulldogs (11-8, 3-5) about this rematch.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO