Cuyahoga County, OH

13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Water issues boil advisory for customers in Brunswick

CLEVELAND — Officials at Cleveland Water have issued a boil advisory for customers in Brunswick following a pair of water main breaks and a power outage. Residents are being advised to boil their water before using, or use bottled water. The affected area is for all Cleveland Water customers...
BRUNSWICK, OH
whbc.com

Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Akron police: Woman repeatedly punched in face while at red light

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police responded to Cedar Street and Dart Avenue Monday afternoon around 4:45pm to investigate an assault. Police say a 29-year-old woman was stopped at a red light at that intersection. She was approached by an unknown man who opened her door, punched her in the face several times, and shouted "give me."
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

50+ firefighters respond to scene of two-alarm Cleveland fire

CLEVELAND — More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene of an overnight fire in Cleveland. The situation started at a two-story structure -- a former industrial supply building -- on Broadway Avenue east of Canton Avenue, fire officials tweeted early Monday morning. The fire resulted in the response...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Medina County family displaced by house fire

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A family of four has been displaced from their Medina County home after a fire broke out on Sunday morning. Brunswick Hills Fire Rescue says the fire broke out at around 5:20 a.m. at a home on Substation Road. Upon arriving at the scene, there was...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
