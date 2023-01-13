ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss

Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
CBS Sports

Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday

Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list

Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again

Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Blues' Josh Leivo: Generates helper in win

Leivo logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators. Leivo ended a four-game point drought when he helped out on a Jake Neighbours tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Leivo has 12 points, 61 shots on net, 42 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 33 contests this season. He's been confined to a bottom-six role lately, providing some energy and depth scoring while the Blues are tested by injuries up front.
CBS Sports

Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through

Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional run. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Why Nuggets will make quick work of Trail Blazers, plus other best bets for Tuesday

Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back with you on this Tuesday. I hope everybody enjoyed all of the sensational NBA basketball that we were treated to in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The NBA should make a habit out of having schedules like that a few times every season. It's pretty wild being able to place wagers and follow your bets through most of the day.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Tuesday

Murray is probable for Tuesday's game against Portland due to a left ankle sprain. Murray has been listed as probable before being upgraded to active in each of his last two games after exiting Wednesday's game due to an ankle injury. Tuesday's contest should be no different; however, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status leading up to tipoff considering the tilt is the first leg of a back-to-back set.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss

Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday

Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Steps up as facilitator

Gordon finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers. With point guard Kevin Porter (foot) missing his third straight game, Gordon stepped up as a facilitator, finishing the night as the Rockets' leading assist man. Assuming Porter's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Gordon can't be depended on to regularly offer useful production in the assists column. Instead, Gordon is best utilized as a streaming option for points, free-throw percentage and three-pointers in games when Houston is without one of its other four starters (Porter, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith).
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Listed as questionable

Markkanen (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Philadelphia due to a hip injury and may miss a second straight game due to the issue. If he's sidelined again, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates for increased roles.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star out for fourth game in a row with lingering knee issue

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his fourth game in a row on Tuesday night when the team hosts the Toronto Raptors. The good news for the Bucks is that there's no concern about this being any sort of significant injury, and head coach Mike Budenholzer said they "expect for him to be ready to go soon," but will continue taking things day by day.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's Keynan Middleton: Links up with ChiSox

Middleton (toe) signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday. Middleton is moving on to a new organization after splitting the 2022 campaign with the Diamondbacks and their Triple-A affiliate in Reno. Before missing the final three weeks of the season with a sprained left big toe, Middleton posted a 5.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 17 innings with Arizona. Presumably back to full health, Middleton could get the chance to compete for a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen, but he's more likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Charlotte.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Surgery upcoming

Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Brooks will have surgery later this week to address the torn ACL he suffered in Week 17 against the Jets, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Although Brooks' recovery process is now underway, he still remains without a specific timetable for...
SEATTLE, WA

