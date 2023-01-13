Read full article on original website
KGMI
Two burglary suspects in Bellingham tracked down by K-9, drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two burglary suspects were tracked down and arrested after trying to outrun a Bellingham K-9. Bellingham Police said that officers were called after the suspects broke into a locked garage Thursday night, January 12th. K-9 Destro tracked down a stolen quad two houses away and caught...
q13fox.com
Everett Police: Suspect in custody for shooting charged with 2nd shooting
EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect already in Everett Police custody for a shooting has been charged in connection to another shooting just a day prior. The suspect, who has not been identified by authorities, has been in the Snohomish County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2022, in connection to a shooting near 37th and Smith Ave in Everett. He is being held on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
KGMI
Thief steals basketball hoop from Bloedel Donovan Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are on the lookout for a thief who made off with a sizable park structure. The city’s Parks and Recreation Dept said in a social media post that someone managed to detach and steal an entire basketball hoop with the backboard and pole from Bloedel Donovan Park.
ghscanner.com
DUI Driver Driving Wrong Way On State Route 12 Crashes Causes 3 Vehicle Collision Friday Night.
What seems to be an common occurrence now days, another DUI driver caused an incident on State Route 12 just outside of Montesano going the wrong way in the wrong lanes. A second that we have heard of in this location in 2 weeks. The Washington State Patrol says that...
sungazette.news
Police: 75-year-old arrested in burglary case
On Jan. 11 at 2:27 p.m., a resident of the 5800 block of Washington Boulevard observed an individual in his back yard, looking through a window into the home, Arlington police said. Responding officers located the suspect in the area and took him into custody without incident. During a search...
Early morning fire at south Everett strip mall under investigation
EVERETT, Wash. — Fire investigators in Snohomish County are investigating an early morning fire at a strip mall in south Everett. Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a security guard called 911 to report smoke coming from the roof of a building at 100th Street Southwest and Evergreen Way, according to the Everett Fire Department.
Police shoot, kill man in suspected carjacking in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — An investigation is underway after Lake Stevens police shot and killed a man in a suspected carjacking on Friday. Snohomish County spokesperson Nathan Fabia says that police responded to reports of a possible carjacker shortly before noon Friday. The suspect then drove away in a stolen vehicle on SR 9, before stopping, getting out of the car, and running away from police. After a “physical altercation,” police then shot and killed him.
Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
myeverettnews.com
Great Rescue By Everett Fire And District 4 After Car Flips Into Slough
Passing along this social media post by Everett Fire following a rescue Friday night just east of the Snohomish River. Just before 9:00 p.m. this evening, Ladder 1 responded with Snohomish County Fire District 4 to a report of a vehicle overturned and submerged in water in the slough off of Home Acres Rd & 60th St SE.
I-5 at Canadian border reopens in both directions after closure
BLAINE, Wash. — Interstate 5 in both directions was reopened just before 10 p.m. after a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the border prompted a closure of I-5 in both directions in Blaine, Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday night. WSP PIO Kelsey Harding shared a Tweet on...
KGMI
City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
everettpost.com
I-5 Through Everett To Get More Roadwork
This past Thursday on Interstate-5 in Everett, a concrete panel dislodged and popped up about 3 inches higher than the surrounding pavement near Marine View Drive. A number of passing vehicles were damaged. Crews closed two lanes for seven hours from noon to 7 PM so a temporary emergency asphalt patch could be applied. The lane closures created long backups, delays and greater congestion on the few other alternate routes.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Warn Of Scam Against Xfinity – Comcast Customers In Everett
Today the police department in Everett, Washington posted the following warning on social media about scammers targeting Xfinity customers. We’re passing it along here. Financial Crimes Detectives received a report from a citizen who had received a call from 800-935-0716 in which the person was posing as an Xfinity customer service agent. The victim was convinced to pre-pay with eBay cards to receive 50% off of their cable and internet bill. After the victim provided the gift card numbers to the scammer, they were told the gift cards were not valid and they needed to purchase additional cards and provide the information to receive the 50% discount.
Thousands of dollars in damage at Whatcom courthouse break-in
Deputies arrest man asleep on fourth floor with bag holding two machetes.
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
whatcom-news.com
Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
