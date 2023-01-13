ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Shad Khan: What you should know about the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars

By Staff
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
For just the second time during owner Shad Khan’s tenure, the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to the NFL playoffs. And for the second week in a row, the Jaguars will play a Saturday night game when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field.

The primetime game, shown on NBC and its streaming counterpart Peacock, will give the city, the team and its owner a national audience.

For Khan, whose “rags-to-riches" story has captured the attention of Jaguars fans in Jacksonville and beyond, the game marks the latest milestone in the life of the mustachioed self-made billionaire auto parts magnate and the owner of one of just 32 NFL franchises.

Here’s what you need to know about the 72-year-old Shad Khan.

Backstory:Shahid Khan has true rags to riches American story

Shad Khan buys Jaguars:Emotional Wayne Weaver announces Jaguars sold, coach Del Rio fired

'Speechless':Jaguars' Shad Khan celebrates AFC South championship, talks turnaround season

Where was Shad Khan born?

Khan was born in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1950. At age 16, he moved to the United States to study at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. He took a room at the local YMCA for $2 a night, where he stayed until the university’s dorms opened, and took a job working nights as a dishwasher, earning $1.20 an hour.

Who is Shad Khan married to?

Khan married Ann Carlson in 1977, some 10 years after they first met at the University of Illinois. The couple has two grown children, a daughter, Shanna, and a son, Tony Khan.

How much is Shad Khan worth?

According to Forbes.com, Khan’s real-time net worth on January 11 was estimated at $11.6 billion, ranking him No. 154 in the world. In 2022, Khan’s net worth was estimated at $7.6 billion, up from $2.9 billion in 2013, but down from $8.2 billion in 2017, according to Forbes.

Where does Shad Khan’s wealth come from?

Khan’s primary business is Flex-N-Gate, an Urbana, Ill.-based auto parts manufacturing company known for its one-piece truck bumpers and other components used by automakers BMW, Ford, Nissan and Toyota. In 2022, the company had $7.9 billion in revenue, Forbes reported, and employed 26,000 workers at 69 plants worldwide, making it the 69th largest private company in the United States.

How much of the Jaguars does Shad Khan own?

Khan is the sole owner of the Jaguars, which he bought from Delores and Wayne Weaver and seven other partners for $770 million in 2011.

How much are the Jaguars worth today?

In August 2022, Forbes valued the Jaguars franchise at $3.475 billion, ranking it No. 28 among the NFL’s 32 teams, ahead of the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals. The value marked a 24% increase from the year prior, Forbes reported.

Where does Shad Khan live?

Khan and his wife live in Naples, Fla., in a 5-bedroom, 6.5-bath, 12,000-square-foot oceanfront penthouse purchased in November 2014 for $11.5 million, according to Collier County Property Appraiser records. The pair also own an apartment on Chicago’s Gold Coast, just miles from Soldier Field, the home of the NFL’s Bears.

What about Shad Khan’s yacht, Kismet?

Built in 2014 by Lurssen, Shad Khan’s Kismet is a frequent fixture on the St. Johns River in Jacksonville’s downtown, most recently from mid-November to mid-December. The 312-foot-long luxury yacht, valued at nearly $200 million, sleeps 16 in eight staterooms and has a crew of 28, according to Moran Yacht & Ship’s website, which lists the Kismet for sale. Among the ship’s features are a private master deck with jacuzzi and access to the yacht’s helipad; a “world-class” gym, swimming pool and full-service spa; and a “one-of-a-kind" retractable outdoor fireplace. In late December and early January, the ship – which has a reported weekly charter rate of $1.2 million – called on Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, in the Caribbean.

