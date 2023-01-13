Super Wild Card staff predictions: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Is there anything better than bonus football?

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in what is being called a Super Wild Card Weekend game Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field .

"The Bank" was rocking last weekend as 70,000-plus fans packed the stands to see the Jaguars defeat the Titans en route to an AFC championship.

They'll host their first playoff game since 2017.

The Chargers come into town banged up, with Mike Williams and Joey Bosa both getting injured in the final game. Many have questioned coach Brandon Staley keeping them in a game that had no bearing on their playoff seeding.

The Jaguars are relatively healthy given the time of the season.

Can Trevor Lawrence and the offense rebound from a frustrating performance?

And will the defense be able to come up big again for the Jaguars?

Or will Justin Herbert be able to win his first playoff game in a matchup of dynamic young quarterbacks?

Here's what our experts think.

DEMETRIUS HARVEY

Jaguars beat writer

Jaguars 28, Chargers 24

This could go either way. But, the Jaguars match up pretty well against the Chargers' defense, which could make for a great passing day. We'll see.

Regular season: 6-11

MIKE DiROCCO

ESPN

Jaguars 30, Chargers 27

The Jaguars' defense hasn’t exactly faced great QBs the last three weeks, but it keeps coming up with big plays. They get another one late and advance.

Regular season: 6-11

GENE FRENETTE

Times-Union Sports columnist

Jaguars 31, Chargers 20

This will be a shootout-type game at times and both quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert, should have moments where they look surgical. Pass protection for Trevor and keeping Joey Bosa out of his face will be critical. The difference is the Jaguars' defense has been a lot more opportunistic lately, getting 11 takeaways in the last five games. With the Chargers allowing an NFL-worst 5.4 yards per rush, Travis Etienne should find a few more running lanes than he did against Tennessee. Another thing I can't get past is the Chargers have a reputation of a team that underachieves in big moments (5-8 since reaching Super Bowl in 1994). A great chess matchup between Jaguars' head coach/play-caller Doug Pederson and Chargers' defensive-minded head coach Brandon Staley.

Regular season: 8-9

GARRY SMITS

Times-Union Sports reporter

Chargers 27, Jaguars 16

I think a fantastic run to the playoffs ends. Unlike week three, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert can actually take a breath without pain coursing through his ribcage, wide receiver Keenan Allen (32 receptions for 458 yards in six career games against the Jags) will play and their pass rush might play havoc with a Jags offense that seems to have grown a bit stagnant in the past three games.

Regular season: 8-9

JUSTON LEWIS

Times-Union Sports reporter

Jaguars 27, Chargers 20

It was always the Jags.

Regular season: 8-9

CLAYTON FREEMAN

Times-Union Sports reporter

Jaguars 26, Chargers 24

The Jags face a challenge, no doubt about it, against Derwin James, Justin Herbert and a pack of Chargers receivers. After beating L.A. once, can they do it again? The key matchup to watch Saturday night: Travis Etienne and the O-line against a Chargers defense that ranks 28th in the NFL against the rush.

Regular season: 8-9

TIM WALTERS

Times-Union Sports Editor

Jaguars 34 , Chargers 28

This one starts out slow but turns into a high-scoring slugfest. The Chargers have grown to 2.5-point favorites and the over-under is 47.5. I think they go over the total points, but I see the Jaguars winning this one. The run game will return to form against a weak run defense a week after being stymied by a solid Titans defense. Trevor Lawrence has a better game, and the defense, after struggling to stop the Chargers' pass game for three quarters, will come up with a big play late in the fourth quarter to help seal the game up. Six games take place this weekend, and the odds of all six favorites winning is improbable. The Jags will be one of those underdogs moving on to the next week.

Regular season: 10-7

