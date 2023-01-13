ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Super Wild Card staff predictions: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

By Tim Walters, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hJrv_0kDeGYFy00

Is there anything better than bonus football?

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in what is being called a Super Wild Card Weekend game Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field .

"The Bank" was rocking last weekend as 70,000-plus fans packed the stands to see the Jaguars defeat the Titans en route to an AFC championship.

They'll host their first playoff game since 2017.

The Chargers come into town banged up, with Mike Williams and Joey Bosa both getting injured in the final game. Many have questioned coach Brandon Staley keeping them in a game that had no bearing on their playoff seeding.

The Jaguars are relatively healthy given the time of the season.

More Jaguars-Chargers predicitons: Who do national NFL experts pick to win playoff game?

Pre-game and halftime acts: Jaguars reveal national anthem, halftime acts for Saturday playoff game against Chargers

'I love being on an island': Hometown Jaguars CB Darious Williams finds success in new role

Can Trevor Lawrence and the offense rebound from a frustrating performance?

And will the defense be able to come up big again for the Jaguars?

Or will Justin Herbert be able to win his first playoff game in a matchup of dynamic young quarterbacks?

Here's what our experts think.

DEMETRIUS HARVEY

Jaguars beat writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYyvn_0kDeGYFy00

Jaguars 28, Chargers 24

This could go either way. But, the Jaguars match up pretty well against the Chargers' defense, which could make for a great passing day. We'll see.

Regular season: 6-11

MIKE DiROCCO

ESPN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujogR_0kDeGYFy00

Jaguars 30, Chargers 27

The Jaguars' defense hasn’t exactly faced great QBs the last three weeks, but it keeps coming up with big plays. They get another one late and advance.

Regular season: 6-11

GENE FRENETTE

Times-Union Sports columnist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kguik_0kDeGYFy00

Jaguars 31, Chargers 20

This will be a shootout-type game at times and both quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert, should have moments where they look surgical. Pass protection for Trevor and keeping Joey Bosa out of his face will be critical. The difference is the Jaguars' defense has been a lot more opportunistic lately, getting 11 takeaways in the last five games. With the Chargers allowing an NFL-worst 5.4 yards per rush, Travis Etienne should find a few more running lanes than he did against Tennessee. Another thing I can't get past is the Chargers have a reputation of a team that underachieves in big moments (5-8 since reaching Super Bowl in 1994). A great chess matchup between Jaguars' head coach/play-caller Doug Pederson and Chargers' defensive-minded head coach Brandon Staley.

Regular season: 8-9

GARRY SMITS

Times-Union Sports reporter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LZvN_0kDeGYFy00

Chargers 27, Jaguars 16

I think a fantastic run to the playoffs ends. Unlike week three, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert can actually take a breath without pain coursing through his ribcage, wide receiver Keenan Allen (32 receptions for 458 yards in six career games against the Jags) will play and their pass rush might play havoc with a Jags offense that seems to have grown a bit stagnant in the past three games.

Regular season: 8-9

JUSTON LEWIS

Times-Union Sports reporter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8LnF_0kDeGYFy00

Jaguars 27, Chargers 20

It was always the Jags.

Regular season: 8-9

CLAYTON FREEMAN

Times-Union Sports reporter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ko1vi_0kDeGYFy00

Jaguars 26, Chargers 24

The Jags face a challenge, no doubt about it, against Derwin James, Justin Herbert and a pack of Chargers receivers. After beating L.A. once, can they do it again? The key matchup to watch Saturday night: Travis Etienne and the O-line against a Chargers defense that ranks 28th in the NFL against the rush.

Regular season: 8-9

TIM WALTERS

Times-Union Sports Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atgGL_0kDeGYFy00

Jaguars 34 , Chargers 28

This one starts out slow but turns into a high-scoring slugfest. The Chargers have grown to 2.5-point favorites and the over-under is 47.5. I think they go over the total points, but I see the Jaguars winning this one. The run game will return to form against a weak run defense a week after being stymied by a solid Titans defense. Trevor Lawrence has a better game, and the defense, after struggling to stop the Chargers' pass game for three quarters, will come up with a big play late in the fourth quarter to help seal the game up. Six games take place this weekend, and the odds of all six favorites winning is improbable. The Jags will be one of those underdogs moving on to the next week.

Regular season: 10-7

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Super Wild Card staff predictions: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers

Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision

What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane.  The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight.  After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski reveals he was close to signing with 1 team

Rob Gronkowski has admitted that he entertained the thought of playing football this season, and he says he even came close to signing with a team before Week 1. That team was not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski was a guest on an episode of the “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” podcast that... The post Rob Gronkowski reveals he was close to signing with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence hits Waffle House with wife Marissa after Jaguars’ comeback win

Now this is how you celebrate. A short time after the Jaguars completed a comeback for the ages — a 31-30 victory over the Chargers in the wild-card round Saturday in Jacksonville — second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence swung by a local Waffle House, where he celebrated with his wife, Marissa, and teammates. “So proud of you 16,” Marissa gushed of the 23-year-old Lawrence on her Instagram Story. It was a tale of two halves on Saturday for the Jaguars, who were down 27-7 at the end of the second quarter. Lawrence, who threw four interceptions against the Chargers, rebounded with four touchdowns before...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Melissa Stark Tonight

Poor Melissa Stark. The NFL world is feeling bad for the NBC sideline reporter following her tense interview with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday night. Harbaugh was clearly in no mood to answer Stark's questions in the first half. NFL fans are feeling for Melissa Stark, as being a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday's Win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a pretty solid playoff outing today, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns despite committing three turnovers.  But speaking to the media after the game, Allen wasn't paying too much attention to how far he thinks the Bills can go. He said that ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy