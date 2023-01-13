Read full article on original website
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Icon Card Design Leaked
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Icon card design was leaked ahead of the card type's expected inclusion in the FIFA Ultimate Team promotion. Team of the Year Icons appear to be the next Campaign Icon release following World Cup Icons in November. Campaign Icons is a new card type in FIFA Ultimate Team this year replacing Prime Icon Moments. EA Sports opted to remove Prime Icon Moments for a more dynamic power curve for one of the most popular card types in the game. Campaign Icons were first introduced with the World Cup update. World Cup Icons were rated in between their middle and Prime versions, though not every Icon received a World Cup version.
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Split 1 Rewards
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Split 1 rewards are now live as players begin to work toward a revamped reward system. League of Legends Season 2023 kicked off Jan. 11 with players excited to begin a new climb up the Solo/Duo and Flex ladders. League of Legends Ranked Seasons are broken up into splits, similarly to the professional scene. In the past, players would earn rewards like Summoner Icons and Permanent Champion Unlocks. Riot Games revamped the reward system for Season 2023 which should keep fans engaged with ladders throughout the year.
League of Legends Aurelion Sol Rework: Abilities, Release Date
Aurelion Sol is receiving a rework in League of Legends Patch 13.3 changing how the Star Forger will operate on Summoner's Rift. There are so many champions in League of Legends, which makes it near impossible to ensure that all of them are playable in the meta. If a champion is struggling to see play for a large period of time, then Riot Games usually reworks their abilities to make them more viable. Some examples from the past are Mordekaiser, Irelia and Udyr.
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation was revealed in the patch notes posted Tuesday, Jan. 10 by Riot Games. The Mythic Shop, found in the loot tab, is an exclusive set of skins and other cosmetics that players can acquire via Mythic Essence. The shop rotates periodically providing fans with previously released Prestige skins, new Ashen Knight cosmetics, Chromas and more. The shop is rotating once again with Patch 13.1 to kick off Season 13.
Apex Legends Players Slam "Boring" Ranked Split in Season 15
Apex Legends developers have responded to criticisms of the current 76-day "boring" Ranked split. Ranked appeals to the Apex player looking for a harder challenge compared to the usual public matches. Players are pitted against those of similar skill, each competing for RP to rise through the tier system. The...
Can I Duo in My League of Legends Season 2023 Placements?
League of Legends Season 2023 is here and players are already looking to complete their placement matches. Solo/Duo Queue is the primary ladder for players wanting a Ranked experience. This means that a player will be able to queue by themselves or with another person to play alongside three other players.
League of Legends Patch 13.1: Full List of Champion Buffs and Nerfs
League of Legends Patch 13.1 notes were released Jan. 10 showcasing changes kicking off Season 13. In total, 14 champions are set to receive changes for Season 13 following an exciting preseason. Preseason 2023 was highlighted by jungle changes and a new tank meta encouraged by new items such as Heartsteel and Jak'Sho, the Protean.
Apex Legends Players Suffer Major Server Issues After Jan. 10 Update
Apex Legends players have been having a rough time lately, after the most recent update brought with it server outages and issues. Respawn's Spellbound Collection Event update for Apex Legends seemingly hasn't gone as smooth as they might have hoped. The studio took to Twitter to acknowledge that some players were "having issues" connecting to the game's server.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
Overwatch 2 Player Count January 2023
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular games on the planet, but just how popular is it?. Overwatch 2 became an instant multiplayer smash hit when it released late last year, delivering the long-awaited sequel to its beloved hero shooter Overwatch. Overwatch 2 brought with it a total overhaul of the game's systems as well as a truckload of new content which continues to be regularly added to the game, ranging from new maps, heroes and seasonal events.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Gauntlet: Start Date, Teams, Prize Pool Detailed
A new Warzone 2 challenge is on the way — the DMZ Gauntlet. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event. Call of Duty has announced a brand new tournament centered around Warzone 2's DMZ mode. The DMZ Gauntlet features a $30,000 prize pool and will see 16 teams face off for their share of the money. What makes this even more exciting is that this marks the very first DMZ tournament in Call of Duty.
Scump Retires From Competitive CoD Mid-Season
Call of Duty pro Seth “Scump” Abner has announced that he has retired from competitive Call of Duty in the midst of what was supposed to be his final season. In a video posted to Twitter, titled "THANKS FOR EVERYTHING", Scump gathers friends and fellow teammates around him to read out his retirement speech, in which he announces that competitive Call of Duty is "All I've known for the past 14 years of my life."
