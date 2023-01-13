Read full article on original website
‘Mixed & Mastered’: Watch Hit-Boy Find Inspiration at Hacienda PATRÓN in Pt. 1 of His New Doc
Grammy award-winning rapper and producer Hit-Boy is a master of his craft. He’s a hip hop pioneer, leveraging his talent, discipline, and connection to the culture to break new ground while keeping inspiration top of mind. And Hit-Boy’s latest source of inspiration comes from Mexico, with PATRÓN Tequila’s recent prestige launch, PATRÓN EL ALTO. Following a trip to Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico, where he saw how agave is grown and processed to make extraordinary tequila, Hit-Boy linked with Offset to create “2 LIVE,” a new high energy anthem.
Conducta Reimagines Maverick Sabre’s Soul-Pop Gem “I Need” As A UKG Slammer
From the look of things, 2023 is shaping up to be a year of risk-taking and new beginnings for Maverick Sabre. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to tease that he’d soon be releasing a beat tape of sorts, but before that comes, he’s shared Conducta’s bumpy garage remix of “I Need”, the opening track to his 2012-released debut LP, Lonely Are The Brave.
Kim Kardashian Playfully Calls Out Kylie Jenner for Failing to Tag SKIMS in Instagram Post
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are having it out in true sister fashion. On Monday, Kardashian commented on her youngest sister’s recent Instagram post. The upload featured the Kylie Cosmetics CEO wearing a SKIMS shorty onesie while posing in a field. After noticing that Jenner simply captioned the photo “kyventures” without tagging the shapewear brand loud and clear for her 378 million followers, Kardashian playfully called her out.
Fans Speculate Lil Durk Is Dissing Gunna Over YSL RICO Case Plea Deal on Upcoming Song
Some fans think Lil Durk might be dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case in a recently shared preview of a new song. In the preview, which can be heard below, Durk appears to take a subliminal shot at Gunna. “What happened to Virgil he probably gon’ tell,” he raps in clip, which could be a reference to Durk’s 2022 collab with Gunna, “What Happened to Virgil.” It’s not clear if it’s a specific reference to Gunna or not, but it’s possible considering it’s about a song they did together and appears to buy into the idea Gunna would “tell” on others named in the sweeping YSL RICO indictment, including Young Thug.
Bun B Reflects on Jay-Z Using His Lyrics for “99 Problems”
Bun B has spoken out about how it feels knowing Jay-Z borrowed a few lines from him for his Grammy-award-winning track “99 Problems.”. The Houston legend spoke about the experience while a guest on the People’s Party With Talib Kweli, and was asked whether he felt that a lot of Hov’s supporters were unaware that the first four lines of Hov’s third verse on the hit single were pulled from UGK’s 1996 song “Touched,” off their iconic project Ridin’ Dirty.
Ibiza Rocks Announce 2023 Summer Slate f/ Craig David, Nathan Dawe, Becky Hill & More
As we trudge through the post-NYE comedown, one of the few things we can do to keep us going is to look ahead to sunnier times. With that in mind, Ibiza Rocks have just announced the first wave of names booked for their 2023 summer season, including the return of a few IR faves.
Dublin Rap Duo Travis & Elzzz Make Their Mark With Debut Mixtape ‘Full Circle’
Having built up anticipation over the last few months, Dublin-based rap duo Travis & Elzzz have finally released their debut mixtape, Full Circle. The 8-track project, which was produced in its entirety by long-time collaborator Liam Harris, sees the rappers reflect on their journey thus far—from freestyling together during lockdown to shaking up the game with their inimitable chemistry on wax. Full Circle takes us right into the duo’s world: over the course of the near-20-minute offering, we get an insight into how two underdogs defied the odds while also creating space for others to forge their own paths.
Governors Ball Unveils 2023 Lineup f/ Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, and More
Kendrick Lamar is among the headliners announced for the 2023 edition of Governors Ball. “Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City,” Tom Russell, co-founder and partner at the Gov Ball-producing Founders Entertainment company, said of this year’s lineup.
Cardi B Reflects on Rough Patch in Her and Offset’s Marriage, Explains Why They Stayed Together
On the premiere episode of REVOLT’s The Jason Lee Show, Cardi B opened up about how her and Offset got through a rough patch in their marriage. “Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye to eye,” Cardi shared. “This was, like, the same year that I filed for divorce and everything. The main thing that was really bothering me, I’m gonna let him say it himself…I want him to say it because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”
DJ Jazzy Jeff on His ‘Really Bad’ Battle With COVID-19: ‘I Almost Didn’t Make It’
DJ Jazzy Jeff was one of the first celebrities to announce he had contracted COVID-19, and according to the man himself, it almost killed him. “I was one of the first people to get sick, and I almost didn’t make it,” Jeff explained. “I got sick the day the world shut down. That was the day it hit me. I actually did a ski resort in Ketchum, Idaho, which was the nation’s first hot spot. I came home and realized the world wasn’t right,” he told AllHipHop.
