MONTCO.Today

Chris Thompson Invents App to Help Others Fight Alcohol Addiction

 4 days ago

Chris ThompsonPhoto byLinkedIn

Chris Thompson was addicted to alcohol at age 19 and hit rock bottom on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

The Eastern University graduate decided to turn his addiction story into a business venture.

He founded Sidekick Mobile Technologies and created Sober Sidekick, a sobriety and recovery app, writes Abu Mubarik for Face2Faceafrica.

Thompson designed the app for people struggling with addiction or recovering from alcohol or drug abuse

“I’ve made all the mistakes you could possibly make while not being able to stop drinking. I just want my personal story to be one that tells people wherever they’re out there that it doesn’t have to be this way,” he said.

.Launched in 2019, the app today has about 150,000 members from more than 100 countries.  

And it’s producing impressive statistics. According to Thompson, by the time someone engages for the fifth time with their peers on Sober Sidekick, their monthly risk of relapse drops by 300 percent.

For every member who posts, at least six other members will respond in minutes or even seconds.

The free app has a sobriety tracker, in-app accountability messaging with other users, 24/7 AA meetings, and an option to chat with professional help.

Read more about Chris Thompson at Face2FaceAfrica.

Comments / 4

Gregg Oswald
2d ago

the only thing that will work for you is when then pain exceeds the pleasure

Reply
5
