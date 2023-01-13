State of the State recap | Income tax on the chopping block

Good morning, policy pals!

It's been a busy week at the Indiana Statehouse. The first week of session is in the books, bills are still getting posted — the filing deadline is today for senators; it was yesterday in the House — and committees have already started to hold public hearings.

All four major caucuses presented their priorities this week and, you know, it's funny. There are a few things seemingly on everybody's list: education funding and health care chief among them. Unless you're the Senate Republicans, who literally didn't include a single education issue in their priorities this year.

But agreeing on what the top issues are is very different than agreeing on how to solve them. It's going to be a fun four months, friends.

Forwarded this newsletter from a friend? Sign up for Hoosier Politics here.

The State of our State is 'strong and getting stronger'

I was close! Not quite "stronger than ever" but basically, right?

Gov. Eric Holcomb gave his State of the State address on Tuesday evening. ICYMI, we've got you covered. From what he said, to what it actually means and what it means for the legislative session getting underway.

While the speech was largely a rehashing of the agenda and budget he rolled out last week, there was a bit of new news. Color us jelly, southern Indiana!

One interesting note: it seems that the role of "loyal opposition" usually played by the state's Democratic super-minority may be filled by someone else this year — Holcomb's Republican colleagues. They've been throwing cold water on several of his big asks.

Republicans want to eliminate the state income tax

Sounds pretty good, right? We'll see, folks.

Eliminating the income tax is a top priority for Senate Republicans, who rolled out their agenda earlier this week. They've filed a bill that would create a commission to study how we could get it done. There are a few models out there... nine other states have already done it.

But that's where experts say "proceed with caution." Indiana couldn't just do without the $7.5 billion we get each year from state income taxes, so we'd have to replace that revenue source with something else. Higher sales tax, perhaps. A couple of economists I spoke with said that might not do much to attract more jobs and workers to the state. In fact, it could backfire.

Are ya' sure we want to do that again?

So, one piece of Holcomb’s legislative agenda and budget proposal is to create a $150 million revolving “deal acquisition” fund à la what the state did to broker the LEAP district deal up in Boone County. You may recall this is where the state bought up a bunch of land for a proposed tech and manufacturing park in Lebanon, anchored by an Eli Lilly project.

People have been very excited about the project, it's a great success, super buzzy, etc., etc., etc. And now it's being used as a model for future projects.

Just one problem: some residents that live near the project are, uh, less than thrilled. They’re suing.

Energy bills likely to be a hot topic

One of those is expected to be a bill that would limit the amount of electricity Indiana’s utilities could rely on from the grid. In other words, it would require utilities to be able to produce more of their own energy.

Regional and national grid operators have raised reliability concerns in recent months, warning that plant retirements have left the area with fewer resources and fuel availability issues could lead to insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather.

That’s why Indiana’s 21st Century Energy Task Force wants the state’s utilities to be more self-sufficient — and it feels the potential legislation, which it recommended in its recent final report, is one way of doing that.

Just in time for Pothole Szn!

Indianapolis and surrounding counties are crossing their fingers that this legislative session could bring what they say are some much-needed changes to the state’s road funding formula. If you've literally ever driven in this city, you know what they're talking about. Our transportation reporter Kayla Dwyer took a deep dive into the complicated formula and myriad issues with it.

Hopefully no one’s holding their breath, though. It sounds like any changes that DO occur will be incremental at best. This is why I walk everywhere, people.

#JusticeForDeron

You remember the story of Deron? He was the dog adopted from an Indianapolis shelter and then found dead, having been abused before he was killed. It was deeply disturbing. Just so, so sad.

And now some Indianapolis Democrats are pushing for harsher penalties for animal cruelty.

Let's end the Hoosier vs. Indianan ridiculousness, shall we?

I know it's Hoosier. You know it's Hoosier. We all know this, except maybe people who think they're allergic to the Midwest. But ask someone where the term comes from and you'll not find such consensus.

House Bill 1143 seeks to settle both questions once and for all. And I'll be honest with y'all... I didn't see this explanation coming.

Maybe we should just ask who DOESN'T want to run this city?

Two more candidates have thrown their hat into the ring, vying to be the next mayor of Indianapolis.

Clif Marsiglio, a community activist, will face incumbent Joe Hogsett, state Rep. Robin Shackleford and Gregory Meriweather in the Democratic primary in May. John L. Couch, several times an unsuccessful political candidate, has joined the Rev. James Jackson in looking for the Republican nod.

They’re from different parties but both candidates said their top priority would be public safety. With several weeks of filing left, the crowd is expected to grow.

Kevin McCarthy's no good, very bad week

Last time we talked, the U.S. House of Representatives was still in search of a Speaker. But, after a mere 15 votes, McCarthy finally made enough concessions rallied his party around him and won out.

One Indiana lawmaker inserted herself into the fray at various points. Here's what Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican, and other Hoosiers had to say about the whole mess.

-SEND US YOUR FEEDBACK-

Hoosier Politics is compiled and written by the IndyStar politics and government team. Send us tips or let us know what you think of the newsletter by emailing arika.herron@IndyStar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: State of the State recap | Income tax on the chopping block