Arizona Cardinals' coaching job ranked NFL's best, and worst, current NFL coach opening

There are five NFL coaching vacancies at the moment with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos all looking for new head coaches.

How attractive is the job in Arizona compared to the others?

NFL writers have very different opinions on the answer in their recent rankings of NFL coach openings.

One site thinks the Cardinals' job is the most attractive position open to head coaches right now.

Several think it is the least.

Check out what they are saying about the open Arizona Cardinals head coaching position right now.

USA TODAY Sports thinks the Cardinals' job is very attractive. It has the Arizona coach opening ranked No. 1 among the five coach openings right now.

Nate Davis wrote of Arizona: "Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, but inheriting a high-ceiling quarterback, significant cap room and a valuable quiver of draft capital should make this a fairly compelling opportunity – though also a situation where Bidwill shouldn't expect a lengthy rebuild."

The Sporting News, however, ranks the Cardinals' job opening as the worst in the NFL right now.

Joe Rivera wrote why: "The next head coach of the Cardinals isn't picking the job as much as Kyler Murray is picking the next head coach of the Cardinals. That could make things messy. Lest we forget, Kliff Kingsbury and Murray were something of a package deal coming in to the NFL in 2019. Murray was supposed to excel at operating Kingsbury's system, and while he's been productive, Murray couldn't break into the top 10 in the league. To that end, Murray was in a down year before tearing his ACL. That knee injury may keep him out the majority of the 2023 season, and he might not be back to full strength until 2024. That's a tough proposition for any incoming coach to navigate. It's also unclear how the power structure will work with the new coach coming in, as well as a new GM: Will the GM pick the coach? Will Kyler Murray pick the GM? Will the coach pick the GM? Really, this is all leading to Murray as QB1, GM and coach. That'll be entertaining, if nothing else."

NESN also ranked Arizona's vacant coaching job as the worst available one at the moment.

Sean T. McGuire wrote about all the questions facing Arizona's NFL team: "It feels like the Cardinals are entering a full-fledged rebuild. Arizona’s general manager stepped down and Kliff Kingsbury was fired. Kyler Murray, perhaps the only true franchise quarterback among teams that currently have an opening, is set to miss a majority of the 2023-23 season after tearing his ACL in mid-December. There are questions with Murray, too. Among them, will he be the same dual-threat signal-caller after tearing his ACL? Also, might Murray seek a trade if the Cardinals move on from All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins? Arizona reportedly is planning to trade Hopkins this offseason. We’ve also seen immaturity from Murray in the past. Arizona, which possesses the No. 3 overall pick, has its own draft assets along with finances to entice a coach, who could have more control considering the GM opening. But the Cardinals, in a NFC West seemingly controlled by the San Francisco 49ers and budding Seattle Seahawks group, might offer more questions than others."

NFL.com had the Cardinals' open coaching job only behind the Panthers in attractiveness.

Judy Battista explained why the Arizona job could attract quality candidates: "Whoever gets this job has to like Murray, because the Cardinals are wedded to him for a while. But the new guy also has to convince owner Michael Bidwill that a significant overhaul is in order. Still, this is the rare opening that offers the presence of a franchise quarterback and the potential to wield near-total control. That could attract quality candidates to an otherwise-difficult situation."

Sportnaut put the Arizona coaching position last in the NFL among current vacancies.

Matt Johnson detailed why Kyler Murray made the job a giant question mark: "Finally, there is Murray. It’s great to have a young quarterback with elite athleticism that an offense can be built around. However, there are no guarantees he is the same athlete after an ACL tear. Even if he is, the criticism from former teammates and even team executives directed at Murray’s work ethic and maturity is alarming. It makes this one of the riskiest NFL coaching vacancies in 2023, with a predictable scenario where the new head coach is out by 2025."

CBS Sports had the Cardinals' coaching vacancy ranked No. 4 among NFL job openings.

Jordan Dajani wrote about all the work ahead for the new coach in Arizona: "Similarly to the Broncos, it's a plus knowing Kyler Murray will be your quarterback moving forward. However, you have to imagine he's going to miss some time in 2023 due to his torn ACL, and then there's the question of how good is he actually. Where would Murray rank if we were power-ranking quarterbacks? Put simply, the Cardinals are starting over. General manager Steve Keim is gone, and DeAndre Hopkins could be too. Arizona has work to do on both sides of the ball, but the Cardinals are top 10 in projected cap space and hold the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft. I don't see this as an incredibly attractive job, as the Cardinals have never had a head coach last longer than six years in their century of existence, but Sean Payton is someone I would call with an offer of extra organizational power to help fast-track this reset."

Where would you rank the Arizona Cardinals' job among current NFL vacancies?

