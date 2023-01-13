ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on leave amid reported investigation into computer crimes

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is currently on leave from the school amid a reported investigation into “computer access crimes.”. According to ESPN, the university police department is investigating an allegation of computer access crimes at the Schembechler Hall football facility in December. A school spokesperson said that Weiss had been placed on leave.
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
My Country 95.5

