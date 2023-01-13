ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Mandy Wilson
4d ago

Not cool indeed! Totally agree with (Rodney Malltell) the 3 young men are nothing more than 3 young punks. Kids will argue and get into disputes and even attempt to assault one an other.. but for 3 young punks that are not even students go, put themselves into a fight that’s between two school kids makes it worse. they are supposed adults 4 on 1 now making it an unfair advantage is completely a dirtbag move. Hope they get hard punishments through the legal system. This kid did the right thing by running. Thank god that blade didn’t slice or stick him it could have been fatal very quickly. God bless that kid he got away with little cuts and bruises.

Rodney Malltell
4d ago

3 on 1 not cool at all. someday Karma will get them and the tables will turn. they are definitely not young men they are young punks

wrnjradio.com

Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash

Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J.  On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.  The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
CBS New York

See it: Sayreville retaining wall seriously damaged

SAYREVILL, N.J. -- A retaining wall collapsed in Sayreville, New Jersey, and authorities believe it may have been an act of vandalism. Chopper 2 was over the scene Tuesday at Cheesequake Road and South Minisink Avenue. Police believe heavy machinery was used to damage the wall.It happened some time between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Jan. 6.Police ask anyone with information about what may have happened to contact them. 
SAYREVILLE, NJ
News 12

Police: Woman found dead with injuries to the head in Morris Heights

The body of a 55-year-old woman was found on the street in Morris Heights early Sunday morning, police say. According to officials, she was found between two cars outside a building on Sedgewick Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Investigators say she had injuries on her head and was pronounced dead at...
TAPinto.net

Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed.  Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.   
GLEN ROCK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

4 Adults Charged in Knife Fight at NJ High School

SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Juvenile boy reported missing in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, NJ — A juvenile boy was reported missing Saturday evening, the Asbury Park Police Department announced in a Nixle alert.  Police are asking for the public's help in locating A’Yon Lentz, a 12-year-old Black male. A'Yon was last seen on Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. at Vita Garden Apartments, located at 120 Monmouth Ave.   He is frequently seen in the areas of Vita Garden and Lincoln Village apartmnts, said police.  The alert states that he was possibly last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black boots. He is 5'04'' and weighs 120 pounds.  A'Yon was not carrying a cell phone at the time of his dissaparece, according to police.   Anyone with any information on A’yon's location are asked to contact Detective Lemar Whittaker of the Asbury Park Police Department at (732)774-1300 or Detective Dawn Correia of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (732)431-7160. 
ASBURY PARK, NJ

