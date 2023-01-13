Read full article on original website
3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Tuesday 1/17/23
In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
Australian Open Second Round Betting Guide: Tuesday 1/17/23
The first tennis Grand Slam of 2023 is already upon us! The second round of the Australian Open begins on Tuesday, and what better way to get in on the action than by making some wagers on the tennis odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Which matches offer the most betting value?
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 1/17/23: Targeting 3 Totals on Tuesday
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 1/17/23
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #3 Twice Fooled – Turf Paradise, R2 (2:55 PM ET) Twice Fooled ran on late to finish second by a neck on debut and looks the one to aim at. Street Humor is less up against it on this occasion and should also give a good account returned to dirt. Royal Joker finished fourth behind the selection on his sole start and is another who demands consideration. Bet Now at FanDuel.
Andre Iguodala (hip) out again for Warriors Monday
The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala (hip) for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Iguodala will miss his second straight game as he deals with a hip injury. The veteran has averaged 14 minutes per game in his three appearances with the Warriors so far this season.
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) downgraded to questionable for Denver's Tuesday matchup
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray's status is now in limbo after Denver's guard was downgraded from probable to questionable with foot and ankle injuries. Expect Bruce Brown to see an increased role versus a Portland team ranked 18th (47.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards if Murray is out.
Gary Payton II (hip) available Sunday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite right hip adductor soreness. Our models project Payton for 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 17.9...
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 1/17/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards will be active for the later part of Minnesota's back-to-back despite recent hip soreness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 40.2 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 23.5 points, 5.6...
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) out versus Minnesota Monday
The Utah Jazz ruled out Lauri Markkanen (hip) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen will miss his second straight game as he deals with a hip injury, but it does seem like he will return in the near future. His absence opens up more minutes for Jarred Vanderbilt.
DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
Christian Wood (ankle) available for Dallas Sunday night
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood will play Sunday in the team's game agianst the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood missed time recently due to a sprained right ankle. However, despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been cleared for active duty to close out the week. With Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined, Wood will likely slide right into the vacated starting spot.
Marcus Morris (knee) out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Morris is dealing with a left knee contusion. After entering the day with a doubtful tag, he has been ruled out as expected. Terance Mann and Robert Covington should see more work with the veteran sidelined.
Jrue Holiday (ankle) probable for Bucks on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Holiday is dealing with a right ankle sprain. However, it's not considered a serious ailment currently, hence the probable tag. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll take the floor.
Zach LaVine (hand) available for Bulls Sunday afternoon
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. LaVine is dealing wtih a right hand contusion. However, as the probable tag suggested, he was never in real danger of sitting out to close out the week. Our models project LaVine for...
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (knee) out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Harris is not active after Philadelphia's forward was ruled out with left knee soreness. Expect De'Anthony Melton to see more minutes on Saturday night. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 312.8 minutes this season...
Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
Donovan Mitchell (illness) active for Cleveland's Saturday contest
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (illness) will play in Saturday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite a questionable designation with an illness, Mitchell will suit up on Saturday night. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Mitchell to score 40.7 FanDuel points. Mitchell's projection includes 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
Vlatko Cancar (leg) ruled out for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Cancar is dealing with a right lower leg contusion. He was originally listed doubtful before being downgraded to questionable a short while ago. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to close out the week. Cancar's next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Portland.
