According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #3 Twice Fooled – Turf Paradise, R2 (2:55 PM ET) Twice Fooled ran on late to finish second by a neck on debut and looks the one to aim at. Street Humor is less up against it on this occasion and should also give a good account returned to dirt. Royal Joker finished fourth behind the selection on his sole start and is another who demands consideration. Bet Now at FanDuel.

6 HOURS AGO