Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
Baltimore on TV: The City's Must-Watch ShowsTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Divisional Round Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) not listed on Eagles' Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurts is on track to play in Saturday's Divisional round contest against the New York Giants after he logged a full practice on Tuesday. In a matchup versus a New York defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks during the regular season, our models project Hurts to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Adjusted NFL Pace and Pass Rate Report: Ranking the Divisional Round's Fastest Games
Pace and pass rate can tell us a lot about offensive tendencies for NFL teams, but you'll often find some flawed ways of analyzing such data. Teams that are trailing will -- naturally -- be inclined both to play faster and throw more often than they may initially want to do.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Reports: Titans hire 49ers executive Ran Carthon as general manager
The Tennessee Titans have hired Ran Carthon as their new general manager, ESPN's Dianna Russini and Jeff Darlington report. Carthon, 41, has spent two seasons as the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. He previously spent five seasons as the director of pro personnel in San Francisco. Carthon played two NFL seasons as a backup running back and return specialist for the Indianapolis Colts from 2005-06.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/17/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Titans hire 49ers executive as new GM
The Tennessee Titans have moved in on their choice for the team’s open general manager position. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Tennessee has reportedly finalized its hire. Rapoport said the team will hire San Francisco 49ers executive Ran Carthon. Rapoport tweeted, “Sources: The Titans have finalized the hire of 49ers executive Ran Carthon Read more... The post Titans hire 49ers executive as new GM appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (illness) absent for Philadelphia's Tuesday shootaround, expected to play
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (illness) is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Melton is on track to play on the road despite missing Tuesday's shootaround with an illness. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Melton to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Melton's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) active as backup versus Buffalo
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) is active for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Bridgewater has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Sunday's clash with the Bills. He will operate as a backup with Skylar Thompson starting for the Dolphins. Thompson's...
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (illness) active for Cleveland's Saturday contest
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (illness) will play in Saturday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite a questionable designation with an illness, Mitchell will suit up on Saturday night. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Mitchell to score 40.7 FanDuel points. Mitchell's projection includes 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Monday 1/16/23
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful for Charlotte's Monday matchup
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward is unlikely to face his former team after he missed six games with left hamstring soreness. In a challenging spot against a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should see more minutes on Monday if Hayward is out.
numberfire.com
Mecole Hardman (pelvis) DNP in Kansas City's Tuesday practice
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) will not practice on Tuesday. Hardman's absence is not a good sign after he was held out in Week 18 despite being activated off the injured reserve. Expect Kadarius Toney to see more snaps against a Jacksonville Jaguars' defense allowing 27.3 per game to wideouts this regular season if Hardman remains out.
numberfire.com
Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) designated to return, practicing on Tuesday
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) has been designated to return from the injured reserve. Kansas City will have 21 days to evaluate Edwards-Helaire's recovery from his ankle injury that sidelined the running back for seven games. If the 23-year old is active during the playoffs, expect a committee role alongside Isaiah Pacheco on early downs while Jerick McKinnon plays mostly on passing situations.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (Achilles) not listed for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is set to play Monday in the team's game against teh Atlanta Hawks. Herro has missed the last couple games due to Achilles soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which could send Max Strus back to a bench role.
Comments / 0