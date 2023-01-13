MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s top economists are forecasting a decrease in state revenue next year to the tune of nearly $165 million. The state economists gave their revenue outlook to Vermont’s Emergency Board Tuesday. The panel is made up of the governor and top lawmakers on money committees. The state has benefitted from over $10 billion in federal stimulus funding during the pandemic but that cash is running dry.

VERMONT STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO