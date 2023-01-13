Minnesota Twins spring training tickets are available online now, in person on Saturday

Single-game tickets for all 17 Minnesota Twins 2023 Spring Training home games at Hammond Stadium, are on sale online at twins.com, or by calling 612-33-TWINS or 800-33-TWINS. The Hammond Stadium Box Office at Lee County Sports Complex will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday for in-person sales.

The Twins will begin their home slate with the Grapefruit League opener on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Minnesota will also host a special exhibition contest on Thursday, March 9 against the World Baseball Classic’s star-studded Dominican Republic team.

Other highlights of the Twins’ home schedule include three games against the Atlanta Braves (Feb. 28, and March 19 and 25) and two contests apiece against the Boston Red Sox (March 3 and 11), Baltimore Orioles (March 7 and 17) and Pittsburgh Pirates (March 14 and 27); as well as single games against the defending National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies (March 1), Detroit Tigers (March 5), New York Yankees (March 13) and Toronto Blue Jays (March 23).

More information on the Twins’ 2023 Spring Training season, including Box Office hours, along with game times and promotional schedule for the 17 Hammond Stadium home games, is available online at twins.com/springtraining.

Special promotions include:

NEW Meal Deal: Fans can purchase a Grandstand ticket, hot dog and Pepsi for just $12 for all 17 games.

Twins home spring training schedule

DateOpponentTime

Sat., 2/25 (SS)Tampa Bay Rays1:05 PM

Tue., 2/28Atlanta Braves1:05 PM

Wed., 3/1Philadelphia Phillies1:05 PM

Fri., 3/3Boston Red Sox1:05 PM

Sun., 3/5 (SS)Detroit Tigers1:05 PM

Tue., 3/7Baltimore Orioles1:05 PM

Thu., 3/9Dominican Republic*1:05 PM

Sat., 3/11Boston Red Sox1:05 PM

Mon., 3/13New York Yankees1:05 PM

Tue., 3/14 (SS)Pittsburgh Pirates (SS)1:05 PM

Thu., 3/16Tampa Bay Rays (SS)1:05 PM

Fri., 3/17Baltimore Orioles1:05 PM

Sun., 3/19Atlanta Braves1:05 PM

Tue., 3/21Tampa Bay Rays6:05 PM

Thu., 3/23Toronto Blue Jays1:05 PM

Sat., 3/25 (SS)Atlanta Braves (SS)1:05 PM

Mon., 3/27Pittsburgh Pirates1:05 PM