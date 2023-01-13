Read full article on original website
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
fox44news.com
Volunteers needed for Killeen food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County needs your help for an upcoming event. The organization is hosting its monthly mobile food distribution in Killeen on Tuesday, January 17, from 9 a.m. to noon – or until all food is distributed. In addition to local financial donations, local volunteers are also needed.
Central Texas family rescues dog abandoned in backpack
KILLEEN, Texas — A dog left in a backpack on the side of the street in Killeen is on the way to recovery after a Central Texas family found him and took him in. Gina Ray was driving on Old Florence Road in Killeen on Saturday when she saw an oddly-positioned backpack near the road. Her instincts to check it out brought her a new friend and is restoring faith in humanity for the dog.
fox44news.com
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
fox44news.com
Firefighters respond to Speegleville structure fire
SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Speegleville area. The Waco Fire Department said on Monday afternoon that units were assisting the Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies with a “heavily-involved house fire” at 1526 McLennan Crossing Road.
KWTX
City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
News Channel 25
Hundreds gather in Killeen for MLK peace march
CENTRAL TEXAS — It's a staple in the Killeen community and almost like a big family reunion, Taneika Moultrie, President of the NAACP Killeen branch says. The Martin Luther King peace march organized by the NAACP Killeen Branch took place early Monday morning. Hundreds from Killeen and neighboring cities...
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
KWTX
Police identify individual struck, killed by train in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Police identified Masao Joverson Skilling, 21, as the pedestrian struck and killed by a train on the railroad tracks adjacent to the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190. The deadly accident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 15. Police were told...
TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer
WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
Why are Buc-ee's wages so high? Some roles pay four times more than teachers earn!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San ABuc-ee'sI stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
sillyamerica.com
Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas
This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. I’m a pepper he’s a pepper she’s a pepper we’re a pepper wouldn’t you like to be a pepper too? Everyone can be a pepper and learn more about this iconic soft drink too at the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas.
Firefighters Say They’ve Contained the Massive Grass Fire in Killeen, Texas
If you’re in Killeen, Texas and you think you smell smoke, or if you're seeing it on the horizon from out of town, the bad news is you're right - there was a massive grass fire. The good news it that firefighters say they've got it contained. Killeen Firefighters...
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
Killeen police reopen eastbound, westbound Veterans Memorial Boulevard
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department says firefighters and other first responders have fully cleared the scene after asking drivers to avoid all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street due to a fire. All lanes are now open. 6 News...
fox44news.com
How you can help prevent human trafficking
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you would like to learn about what you can do to help prevent human trafficking, Waco’s Methodist Children’s Home (MCH) can help. The MCH is sponsoring a human trafficking prevention training for its employees, community members and like-minded organizations on Wednesday, January 18, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The training will be led by Detective Joseph Scaramucci, who is well-known across the United States as an expert in rallying communities and individuals to combat human trafficking.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Free, live music concert series is coming to East Waco
WACO, Texas — East Waco is full of culture and new restaurants and sooner rather than later, free, live music will be added to that list. "The communities vision always was that this would be East Waco's front porch," Fiond Bond, CEO of Creative Waco, said. "That was something that was part of the conversation as this was envisioned."
KWTX
Killeen Service Platoon invites community to help restore park in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Harker Heights, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Service Platoon is partnering with the city of Harker Heights to restore parts of Carl Levin Park, hoping to bring the community together in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of community service. “It’s all about community, and that was...
fox7austin.com
Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population
AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
