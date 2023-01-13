ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Crypto Market Cap Tops $900 Billion; Aptos, Frax Share Among Top Gainers

By Lisa Levin
Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $18,800 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, surging past the key $1,400 mark on Friday.

Aptos APT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Fei USD FEI/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $904.87 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.2%. BTC was trading higher by 3.3% at $18,873, while ETH rose by around 0.5% to $1,405 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Aptos APT/USD

Price: $6.82

24-hour gain: 29.5%

Price: $6.59

24-hour gain: 16.7%

  • Fantom FTM/USD

Price: $0.2839

24-hour gain: 12.1%

  • Optimism OP/USD

Price: $1.43

24-hour gain: 11.3%

  • Decentraland MANA/USD

Price: $0.4411

24-hour gain: 10.4%

Losers

  • Fei USD FEI/USD

Price: $0.9661

24-hour drop: 3.3%

  • Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.7049

24-hour drop: 3%

  • Mina MINA/USD

Price: $0.512

24-hour drop: 0.5%

  • Monero XMR/USD

Price: $165.19

24-hour drop: 0.4%

  • Pax Dollar USDP/USD

Price: $1.00

24-hour drop: 0.2%

