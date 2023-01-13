MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College is looking to hire a Director of Advising
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Director of Advising
position at Blue Bell.
The Director works in collaboration with the Associate Vice President for Student Services to support the vision, philosophy, and delivery of innovative and integrated student services through academic advising services.
The selected applicant would be responsible for direct supervision of academic advising and transfer services teams. They will work collaboratively to enhance enrollment management, retention, and onboarding of students through the academic advising process.
Additionally, the Director of Advising provides support and leadership for student success initiatives related to
strategic planning, advising redesign, retention, and staff training and development.
The selected applicant should have the following qualifications and skills:
Qualifications
Appropriate candidates should possess the following:
- Master’s degree in a related field (required)
- Minimum three to five years administrative work experience required, preferably at a higher education institution
- Supervisory and managerial experience working with unionized employees and work units (preferred)
- Community college experience (preferred)
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Demonstrated success in planning and implementing special projects, including grants, and entrepreneurial opportunities (preferred)
Essential Competencies
The following skills are considered essential to success in this role:
- Knowledge of current issues and trends in student development and student services
- Commitment to data-informed decision making
- Commitment to student access, success, and completion
- Strong student and faculty advocate
- Passionate in presence about the importance of community college leadership
- Strong personal qualities of honesty, integrity, enthusiasm, initiative, flexibility, and creativity
- Understanding of and commitment to the community college philosophy and mission
- Appreciation for and demonstrates commitment to diversity
- Demonstrates ability to cultivate and maintain positive relationships
For the complete job description and to apply for this position, please visit the Montgomery County Community College website.
This position will remain open until it is filled.
Comments / 0