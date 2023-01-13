MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College is looking to hire a Director of Advising

Photo by iStock.

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Director of Advising

position at Blue Bell.

The Director works in collaboration with the Associate Vice President for Student Services to support the vision, philosophy, and delivery of innovative and integrated student services through academic advising services.

The selected applicant would be responsible for direct supervision of academic advising and transfer services teams. They will work collaboratively to enhance enrollment management, retention, and onboarding of students through the academic advising process.

Additionally, the Director of Advising provides support and leadership for student success initiatives related to

strategic planning, advising redesign, retention, and staff training and development.

The selected applicant should have the following qualifications and skills:

Qualifications

Appropriate candidates should possess the following:

Master’s degree in a related field (required)

Minimum three to five years administrative work experience required, preferably at a higher education institution

Supervisory and managerial experience working with unionized employees and work units (preferred)

Community college experience (preferred)

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Demonstrated success in planning and implementing special projects, including grants, and entrepreneurial opportunities (preferred)

Essential Competencies

The following skills are considered essential to success in this role:

Knowledge of current issues and trends in student development and student services

Commitment to data-informed decision making

Commitment to student access, success, and completion

Strong student and faculty advocate

Passionate in presence about the importance of community college leadership

Strong personal qualities of honesty, integrity, enthusiasm, initiative, flexibility, and creativity

Understanding of and commitment to the community college philosophy and mission

Appreciation for and demonstrates commitment to diversity

Demonstrates ability to cultivate and maintain positive relationships

For the complete job description and to apply for this position, please visit the Montgomery County Community College website.

This position will remain open until it is filled.