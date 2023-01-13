ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College is looking to hire a Director of Advising

MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYncK_0kDeE9ai00
Photo byiStock.

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Director of Advising
position at Blue Bell.

The Director works in collaboration with the Associate Vice President for Student Services to support the vision, philosophy, and delivery of innovative and integrated student services through academic advising services.

The selected applicant would be responsible for direct supervision of academic advising and transfer services teams. They will work collaboratively to enhance enrollment management, retention, and onboarding of students through the academic advising process.

Additionally, the Director of Advising provides support and leadership for student success initiatives related to
strategic planning, advising redesign, retention, and staff training and development.

The selected applicant should have the following qualifications and skills:

Qualifications

Appropriate candidates should possess the following:

  • Master’s degree in a related field (required)
  • Minimum three to five years administrative work experience required, preferably at a higher education institution
  • Supervisory and managerial experience working with unionized employees and work units (preferred)
  • Community college experience (preferred)
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Demonstrated success in planning and implementing special projects, including grants, and entrepreneurial opportunities (preferred)

Essential Competencies

The following skills are considered essential to success in this role:

  • Knowledge of current issues and trends in student development and student services
  • Commitment to data-informed decision making
  • Commitment to student access, success, and completion
  • Strong student and faculty advocate
  • Passionate in presence about the importance of community college leadership
  • Strong personal qualities of honesty, integrity, enthusiasm, initiative, flexibility, and creativity
  • Understanding of and commitment to the community college philosophy and mission
  • Appreciation for and demonstrates commitment to diversity
  • Demonstrates ability to cultivate and maintain positive relationships

For the complete job description and to apply for this position, please visit the Montgomery County Community College website.

This position will remain open until it is filled.

Related
MONTCO.Today

MCCC Receives $100,000 in Federal Funding to Help Launch its Early College Academy Pilot Program

Montgomery County Community College will kick-off the new year with funding to support a pilot program to help students earn college credits while still in high school. The Montco Early College Academy recently received federal funding in the amount of $100,000 through Congresswoman Madeleine Dean’s fiscal year 2023 request for community projects.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

CB Schools Struggle to Keep Students from Recording in the Classroom

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Central Bucks School District officials heard example after example of how students are violating policies prohibiting them from recording in the classroom and discussed strategies to make those policies stronger. At the Jan. 11 meeting of the district’s Policy Committee, Jason Jaffe, Director of Technology for the district, explained that he recently received a call from a school principal. A student had recorded a teacher talking to a parent then e-mailed the video to his friends. The parent’s father, who was a former CB employee, contacted the district to complain. The principal called Jaffe asking how to proceed. Weekly occurrences Jaffe said it’s...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
thedp.com

McDonald’s officially closes to make way for redevelopment into new Penn office building

McDonald’s longtime location on 40th and Walnut streets closed on Jan. 16, paving the way for its redevelopment into a mixed-used office building operated by Penn. Construction of the redeveloped property, which will cost around $35 million, is expected to begin early this year and conclude by fall 2024. The new building will include a modernized McDonald’s on the ground floor and will house administrative offices for the University, according to a press release from Penn's Facilities and Real Estate Services.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Has Innovative Plan for Shuttered Center City Store

Wawa plans to open a technology hub at the site of one of its recently shuttered Center City locations, CEO Chris Gheysens said, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Gheysens made the announcement Friday during a panel discussion at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia's 2023 Economic Outlook event....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

VFMA Cadet Service Part of MLK Day and Year-Round

The day to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King may be Jan. 16, but planning and setting intentions for the Cadets at Valley Forge Military Academy begins well in advance of mid-January. This year, VFMA is teaming up with Global Citizen 365 and Girard College in Philadelphia to support the...
WAYNE, PA
MONTCO.Today

ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

