Yuma, AZ

KTAR.com

Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country

PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
96.3 The Blaze

Four Dumb Reasons Why People Hate Montana

Montana might not be the most glamorous state, but people tend to come up with ridiculous reasons why they hate Big Sky Country. Montana is a place where many people tend to kick back and try to enjoy all the beauty they have around. Whether you are an avid fan of wildlife, scenery, or a good old-fashioned beer, Montana has a lot to offer. My folks moved to Montana because they were tired of Tacoma and wanted my siblings and me to live where we could enjoy ourselves and not worry about the big city life.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana

Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
MONTANA STATE
Y-105FM

Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found

Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Gone camping: booming RV sales continue in North Dakota

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Many business owners took a hit during the covid pandemic.But people in the recreation industry say things have been on the uptick for the last three years. According to a study by Fox Business, RV companies have seen record sales since 2020, even in North Dakota.Capital RV spokespeople say sales have […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

What is North Dakota’s favorite color?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Everyone has a favorite color, but does the same idea apply to states? It’s easy to take a look around you and note a common trend in outfits, but finding out what color individuals across the entire state deem their favorite is a little trickier. Thankfully, a survey by online photo […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KX News

The most popular languages to learn in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the most popular resolutions and goals for many people is to learn a new language. Whether it’s for fun, a trip, or to communicate better with friends and family around them, many people aim to develop their speaking skills and branch out. But of all the languages of the […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KGUN 9

Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kvrr.com

Hundreds attend the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association Convention

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many gathered for the 110th annual North Dakota Grain Dealers Association convention at the Holiday Inn Fargo. The event runs until Tuesday and features a trade show with various vendors and commission companies sponsoring hospitality suites. The warm weather helped boost both the number of...
FARGO, ND

