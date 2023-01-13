Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Father demands answers after Arizona boy dies days after being taken into state care
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona’s child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and...
Does North Dakota Have More Shoplifters Than Minnesota & Other States?
For the most part, North Dakota is a very nice and safe place to live, hence the phrase "North Dakota Nice." Even with that being the case, there's still some crime to look out for. Shoplifting. Shoplifting is an issue in every state, but which states have the biggest problem...
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
KFYR-TV
Auto insurance fraud: what to look out for in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us will be involved in a car crash at some point in our lives — and typically, they are accidental. But there is a type of fraud that can not only wreck your car but impact your insurance premiums. There are several scenarios...
Accused Arizona meth smuggler, 19, faces possibility of life in prison
PHOENIX — A young Arizona man faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly trying to smuggle about 175 pounds of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Isrrael Millan of San Luis on charges of possession with...
Four Dumb Reasons Why People Hate Montana
Montana might not be the most glamorous state, but people tend to come up with ridiculous reasons why they hate Big Sky Country. Montana is a place where many people tend to kick back and try to enjoy all the beauty they have around. Whether you are an avid fan of wildlife, scenery, or a good old-fashioned beer, Montana has a lot to offer. My folks moved to Montana because they were tired of Tacoma and wanted my siblings and me to live where we could enjoy ourselves and not worry about the big city life.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana
Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
Gone camping: booming RV sales continue in North Dakota
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Many business owners took a hit during the covid pandemic.But people in the recreation industry say things have been on the uptick for the last three years. According to a study by Fox Business, RV companies have seen record sales since 2020, even in North Dakota.Capital RV spokespeople say sales have […]
froggyweb.com
Details released to help North Dakota cities, counties with cost of snow removal
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota legislature is considering financial help for local governments to help cover snow removal expenses – because of the early heavy snowfall. Republican State Senator Terry Wanzek says local jurisdictions will be asked to look at a five-year average of snow removal costs...
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
What is North Dakota’s favorite color?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Everyone has a favorite color, but does the same idea apply to states? It’s easy to take a look around you and note a common trend in outfits, but finding out what color individuals across the entire state deem their favorite is a little trickier. Thankfully, a survey by online photo […]
The most popular languages to learn in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the most popular resolutions and goals for many people is to learn a new language. Whether it’s for fun, a trip, or to communicate better with friends and family around them, many people aim to develop their speaking skills and branch out. But of all the languages of the […]
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
Housing Is Included With These 5 Cool Montana Job Openings
The cost of living in Montana is driven by the cost of housing. What about getting a good job that INCLUDED housing? Montana companies desperately need to fill some positions so they're willing to offer free or very low-cost housing options that come along with the gig. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK:...
kvrr.com
Hundreds attend the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association Convention
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many gathered for the 110th annual North Dakota Grain Dealers Association convention at the Holiday Inn Fargo. The event runs until Tuesday and features a trade show with various vendors and commission companies sponsoring hospitality suites. The warm weather helped boost both the number of...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Comments / 9