travelyourway.net

The life lessons you learn through travel

Respecting differences, getting out of your comfort zone, learning to be more patient are things people can realize through travel. The experts from The Travel Canada magazine have just summed up life lessons from travel, through trips in 2022. Help to get out of your comfort zone. Traveling forces us...
Reuters

Army of pest-munching ducks keep South African vineyard blooming

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Flocks of white, black and brown ducks hunt for snails and bugs as they patrol the grapevines at a vineyard in South Africa's winemaking town of Stellenbosch, helping the owners steer clear of pesticides and synthetic fertilisers.
socialhiker.net

I got FlatIroned in Tonto National Forest

Trail ConditionsTrail difficult/impossible to navigate. Neither rain nor rocks nor… wrong post. But really, the rain made what is probably a difficult hike VERY difficult. Unfortunately, cloud cover prevented catching a photo of the view. Overall, big sense of accomplishment!
ARTnews

Toppled 88-Ton Buddha in South Korea to Be Restored to Its Former Position

A fallen 88-ton Buddha statue on a South Korean mountain will be set back in place by 2025, in an effort that some officials in the country are calling unprecedented. The statue is located on the Namsan peak in Gyeongju and is believed to be around 1,300 years old. Known as a Maaebul, the statue was discovered in 2007 by a research group in the area. An earthquake in 1430 may have caused the Maaebul’s tumble, meaning that it could have spent centuries in its current position. But that all will soon change, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism said this week...

