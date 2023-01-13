Action-packed western thriller out today! Hear from the star & director on it’s release

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Justice will be served as the action-drama Gunfight at Rio Bravo debuts in limited theatres today.

The film tells a wild tale of gunslinging, friendships, and the battles between good and evil.

“The story is set in a fictional east Texas town named ‘Blind Chapel.’ It deals with the legacy of the American Civil War and a real life Civil War hero who was a Russian immigrant. It deals with this gentleman and his mysterious murky past and how he becomes a hero and savior to this community that he lives in,” said film director Joe Cornet.

Watch Good Morning Basin’s full interview above to hear from the star of the film, three-time Mr. Universe, Alexander Nevsky and director Joe Cornet!

Watch Gunfight at Rio Bravo in limited theatres today or watch at home as it debuts on DVD, Digital and On-Demand on January 17.

It’s also available for Rent or Purchase on Apple, Amazon, Google/YouTube, Xbox Movies, Vudu, Redbox Digital and InDemand. Watch the trailer here.

