Ending a match by dropping a nuke has been a part of "Call of Duty" as far back as the original "Modern Warfare 2" back in 2009. In most iterations, doing so immediately ends the match in a win for the player or team who managed to deploy it, giving them an exciting and explosive victory. However, being such a powerful tool, it's always been notably tricky to unlock, making it both deadly and a mark of skill. Thus, most committed operators aim to get a nuke at least once, if possible.
Aside from fine-tuning controller sensitivity and mapping buttons, there are a few other settings players should look at to up their game in "Warzone 2.0." For example, there is a setting that many believe turns off the heavily controversial skill-based matchmaking. One of the most popular settings to adjust in the first "Warzone" was Contextual Tap. Because the reload button (X on Xbox and Square on PlayStation) is the same as the interact button, players, by default, have to hold down to the button to interact with doors and objects on the map. As a result, this can lose players seconds of precious time on the battlefield.
You better fine-tune your audio settings in "Warzone 2.0." Otherwise, you'll be giving players who do the upper hand in battle. It seems that audio mixing has always been an issue with Activision's "Call of Duty" battle royale titles, as Dr Disrespect famously made clear during a 2020 live stream.
One of the best parts of playing multiplayer games is the fact that you can be anyone you want to be when using voice chat. Whether you use a modifier or alter your actual voice, there are a wealth of pranks on the internet where people use voice chat to fool unsuspecting players. And in a clip that’s going around on Twitter today, players are able to see one streamer bewilder a teammate with her regular voice.
The rogue-like genre has exploded in recent years thanks to the massive success of games like "Hades," "Slay the Spire," and "Dead Cells." Now, the developers of "Hell is Other Demons," Cuddle Monster Games, has released its sophomore title, "Lone Ruin." With gorgeous graphics filled with contrast, a spell-focused approach to combat, and three difficulty levels, "Lone Ruin" offers players a classic twin-stick shooter rogue-like experience.
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
Call of Duty Warzone 2 introduced players of Activision’s battle royale to an all-new map, Al Mazrah, wherein DMZ is played. This new map has various points of interest scattered throughout the landscape, ranging from safe locations to fortresses. As any seasoned Call of Duty player knows, spawn locations are often the most important spots to be aware of.
Not being able to connect to a game's online services is never fun, especially if that game is multiplayer only. Since the launch of "Warzone 2.0," many players have taken to social media to report how they've experienced connectivity issues when attempting to log on to their respective games. This is only the latest in a long line of issues the game has already faced in the time since its launch.
During the campaign in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," players will eventually reach a level called "El Sin Nombre" that will involve capturing a leader of the Las Almas drug cartel of the same name. In "El Sin Nombre," players can earn the "Ghost in Training" achievement, given to any player capable of completing the mission without detection. But the mission also contains a safe that belongs to Diego Salgado, a high-ranking member of Las Almas who is encountered earlier in the mission.
There's more to "Vampire Survivor"' than the Endless Mode. With a whopping total of 49 playable characters — some of them added with "The Legacy of the Moonspell" DLC — the recent indie hit "Vampire Survivors" is a perfect treat for completionist bullet hell enthusiasts to dig into. Some of the characters are unlocked by default, some of them are unlocked by advancing certain quests or leveling up certain weapons, and some are found via hidden coffins scattered across the 14 levels.
Extremely Powerful Capybaras is a horde-mode survival rogue-lite game with a vibrant art style. Featuring four base classes, an in-game currency to purchase new weapons and abilities, and a four-player co-op mode as well. Extremely Powerful Capybaras is coming to PC soon with a demo available now.
Although the current event will end on January 18, gamers already know what's in store for the next updates thanks to the recent dev blog. However, aside from official streams, there is another way to get news on upcoming "Genshin Impact" content. Leaks have been a staple way to learn about upcoming content, with an entire subreddit dedicated to it. For example, the entire Fontaine lineup was leaked on Twitter just a few days ago. And thanks to a recent alleged leak, players now know about a significant character coming to "Genshin Impact" post 3.4. And gamers are already fawning over this new character.
Developed and published by indie game developer Shirakumo Games, "Kandria" is an ambitious indie title that has been drawing attention from fans of pixelated graphics and those who enjoy the exploration component of open-world games. "Kandria's" gameplay is akin to 2D platformers such as "Celeste" and "Treasures of the Aegean," while blending the unique features of deep exploration, old-world lore discovery, and combat into a nostalgic, mysterious world that is just waiting to be uncovered.
Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
Some games refuse to die, and "Team Fortress 2" is one of those games. Despite being almost a decade-and-a-half old, the first-person shooter that had a turbulent development cycle continues to be popular despite it having already run its course. A massive leak for "Team Fortress 2" made its way to the internet, showcasing tons of in-game assets and even some unused content players never got to see.
According to data, Warzones popular Remembrance mode doesn’t be coming in Warzone 2s Season 2 update. According to reliable leaker and dataminer HeyImAlaix, Resurgence will not release from Season two of the series. Alaix, so far, has a good understanding of the way of the Vanguard Zombies perk system.
Fans have wanted this retro for a while. One of the best Jumpman silhouettes to ever hit the market is the Air Jordan 4. This model has always been beloved by fans, and that isn’t going to change, anytime soon. Overall, this is a shoe that has received a ton of great colorways, and Jumpman is always looking to create more.
Chapter 4 Season 1 of "Fortnite" once again redefined the ever-popular and ever-changing battle royale title. One addition the chapter brought with it is the opportunity to claim Capture Points. Capture Points not only unlock weapons, shields, grenades, healing items, and the like, but they also help players complete certain weekly challenge quests, as explained by Dexerto. This feature arrived with other new "Fortnite" content, including NPCs, weapons, and items. In such an abundant landscape, players have every reason to take advantage of Capture Points to get as much of an edge as they can in.
