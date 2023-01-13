Aside from fine-tuning controller sensitivity and mapping buttons, there are a few other settings players should look at to up their game in "Warzone 2.0." For example, there is a setting that many believe turns off the heavily controversial skill-based matchmaking. One of the most popular settings to adjust in the first "Warzone" was Contextual Tap. Because the reload button (X on Xbox and Square on PlayStation) is the same as the interact button, players, by default, have to hold down to the button to interact with doors and objects on the map. As a result, this can lose players seconds of precious time on the battlefield.

5 DAYS AGO