ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

PHOTOS: Austin Zoo welcomes 2 new cheetahs to the mix

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Zoo welcomed the new year with new faces: two female cheetahs, 7-year-old Amina and 6-year-old Daya.

The Austin Zoo made the announcement on its Facebook page Dec. 31, 2022.

“Be sure you see our newest addition to our animal family, our two Cheetahs, Amina and Daya,” the zoo said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fng9v_0kDeDL8O00
    Two new cheetahs arrive at the Austin Zoo (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWjvQ_0kDeDL8O00
    Two new cheetahs arrive at the Austin Zoo (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmK2f_0kDeDL8O00
    Two new cheetahs arrive at the Austin Zoo (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPyQY_0kDeDL8O00
    Two new cheetahs arrive at the Austin Zoo (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

According to zoo officials, the cheetahs came from the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia as part of the zoological association’s cheetah management program. The program works to extend the lifespan of the animals.

The zoo said this was its first time having cheetahs.

In preparation, the Austin Animal Center inspected the enclosures and made sure the cheetahs were properly registered.

Zoo hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday to Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Central Texas family rescues dog abandoned in backpack

KILLEEN, Texas — A dog left in a backpack on the side of the street in Killeen is on the way to recovery after a Central Texas family found him and took him in. Gina Ray was driving on Old Florence Road in Killeen on Saturday when she saw an oddly-positioned backpack near the road. Her instincts to check it out brought her a new friend and is restoring faith in humanity for the dog.
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

Kaxan entertains kids at book signing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN mascot and “spokesdog” Kaxan’s rags-to-riches story entertained children and their families at BookPeople Children’s Storytime on Saturday. Based on his true story, “Becoming Kaxan” was the featured book at Saturday’s event, read by author Olga Vilkotskaya. It tells the story of Kaxan’s transition from a stray dog found in the alley […]
AUSTIN, TX
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown

Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
GEORGETOWN, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Join In On ‘Snow Day At The Science Mill’ In Johnson City

The Science Mill, an interactive STEM museum in Johnson City, rolls out the white carpet on Saturday, January 21st, welcoming guests of all ages to enjoy 35 tons of real snow! Bring mittens and gloves to try the coolest hands-on science, including a snowball slingshot, ice chimes and mini sled races.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
fox7austin.com

What is cedar fever and what can you do about it?

AUSTIN, Texas - A lot of us have been enjoying the warm weather the past couple weeks, but for allergy sufferers, it's a bit of a different story, especially when it comes to cedar. Many Central Texans have been muddling through cedar fever lately. Although it's around for flu season,...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

First half of January ranks as the warmest on record for Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With records dating back to 1938, the first half of January 2023 takes the lead as the warmest on record for Camp Mabry, Austin. The first 15 days of 2023 had an average temperature of 61.5 degrees. This average temperature is calculated by taking the daily high and daily low temperatures of each individual day and then averaging those values over the course of 15 days.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy