Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
cardinalnews.org
By nixing a Ford plant that was looking at Pittsylvania County, Youngkin is making a calculated bet
The casino in Danville isn’t open yet but Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already laid down the first bet, at least in a figurative way. The Virginia Mercury reported last week that Youngkin had nixed the state’s pursuit of a Ford battery manufacturing plant over concerns that the technology involved would be owned by the China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries – and also a company that the administration calls “a front for the Chinese Communist Party.”
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. — (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors...
4 members of the same family among those killed in Alabama during tornado, officials say
CNN — Four members of the same family were among the seven people killed in Autauga County, Alabama, last week, the sheriff’s office said, as a powerful tornado swept the area. The four related victims lived in two homes on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, about 27 miles...
Body found in burnt pickup truck believed to be of missing Alabama man
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed his office is assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation. Smith said a body found inside of a burnt pickup truck on Jan. 5 is most likely that of Richard Stephen Gilpin, a missing Grove Hill man who was reported missing […]
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
Burned body found inside burned truck on remote Alabama dirt road, deputies say
Officials are investigating a burned body found inside a burned pickup truck in a remote portion of southwest Alabama. WKRG-TV reports the body was found Jan. 5 on a dirt road near Lower Peach Tree, in Wilcox County. Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said his agency is assisting with the...
Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Big Man
Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have made their first scholarship offer in the recruiting class of 2026
At least 6 confirmed dead as tornadoes rip across central Alabama
A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
Action News Jax
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South
SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion
No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email. The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion,...
WXII 12
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama
UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
Alabama teen home alone rides out deadly storm in underground shelter: ‘Everything was gone’
Audrey and Rodney Bosworth and their seven children were busy with the activities of a normal weekday when a tornado struck their house on Autauga County 68 Thursday afternoon. “Some were at school. Some were at work. We were kind of scattered everywhere,” Audrey Bosworth said. Belle Bosworth, 17,...
Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma. The...
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
WSFA
‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lake Martin Tourism Board has announced that Crank 4 Bait, with over $1.5 million in prizes, is returning to the Lake Martin area again. The event will release over 200 tagged bass in a contest that will run from Apr. – Jul. 4. Also, for the first time ever, they will release 50 tagged crappie.
