PA Farm Show shows how ‘Ag is Magic’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Each day of the PA Farm Show is filled with food, animals, and entertainment. On Friday, abc27 got a closer look at some of the entertainment.
One way to make learning about agriculture fun is to add a little magic. Gary Weimer has been an agriculture educator and magician for decades.Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more
At the Pennsylvania Farm Show, Weimer's "Ag is Magic" show teaches audiences how food gets from the farm to their tables.
