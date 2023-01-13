ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PA Farm Show shows how ‘Ag is Magic’

By Avery Van Etten, Bobby Laurie
abc27 News
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Each day of the PA Farm Show is filled with food, animals, and entertainment. On Friday, abc27 got a closer look at some of the entertainment.

One way to make learning about agriculture fun is to add a little magic. Gary Weimer has been an agriculture educator and magician for decades.

At the Pennsylvania Farm Show, Weimer’s “Ag is Magic” show teaches audiences how food gets from the farm to their tables.

abc27 News

