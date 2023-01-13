ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

Snow and rain ends Tuesday until later this week

Snow and rain accumulation are done for now, marking the end of the first storm this week. Minnesotans are now waiting on the second storm to make its way west, which could offer measurable amounts of snow in the southern portion of the state Wednesday into Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Monday rain puts a slight damper on winter activities in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Rain doesn’t mix with the usual events and festivals Minnesotans like to enjoy in January, but organizers say it’s just a temporary rough patch. The Saint Paul Winter Carnival, a Minnesota tradition, is ahead. But preparations have been delayed a bit by Mother Nature. "The...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Warm and dry Sunday; rain arrives Monday

(FOX 9) - The warming trend continues on Sunday and is expected to last for the next few days, but the dry weather won't stick around for long. The end of the weekend will be relatively calm and mild before a weather system moves in from the south on Monday, bringing rain to central and southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Monday brings rain, more moderate temps after cold and snow streaks

Monday morning might feel more like late spring or early summer than the middle of winter to some. Temperatures will be above freezing all day long, offering rain throughout the day for the Twin Cities during daylight hours, until evening which could switch to slight snowflakes.
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Rain arrives Monday throughout metro

(FOX 9) - The warming trend continues on Monday and is expected to last for the next few days, but the dry weather won't last. Monday morning might feel more like late spring or early summer than the middle of winter to some, with above freezing all day long offering rain throughout the day for the Twin Cities during daylight hours until evening which could switch to slight snowflakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Is the snow impacting Minnesota's drought?

There is zero shortage of moisture on the ground right now, right as it's most needed below the surface. Liquid or not, relief is now just a waiting game. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site here.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning

SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
SIDNEY, NE
CBS Denver

Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
DENVER, CO
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 20-22)

The World Snow Sculpting Championship returns to Minnesota this weekend along with several other winter events to help you beat cabin fever!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. World Snow Sculpting Competition:. Downtown Stillwater. January 18 through January 23. Free admission. The second annual...
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

Gas Prices Spike Overnight

(KNSI) — Gas prices shot up overnight, continuing the trend drivers have seen in the last month. A gallon of regular unleaded Monday in Minnesota cost around $3.13. Today, it’s at $3.21, an increase of eight cents. A month ago, the statewide average was $2.98. Around St. Cloud, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Monday was $3.06. Tuesday, it was $3.18. A month ago, it was hovering around $2.83.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

City of St. Paul to replow residential streets

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some side streets near the University of St Thomas in St. Paul are down to one lane of traffic because of all the snow. So city plows will be out again in full force two weeks after our last big storm. "I'm happy. I'm...
SAINT PAUL, MN

