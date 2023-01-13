Read full article on original website
Snow and rain ends Tuesday until later this week
Snow and rain accumulation are done for now, marking the end of the first storm this week. Minnesotans are now waiting on the second storm to make its way west, which could offer measurable amounts of snow in the southern portion of the state Wednesday into Thursday.
Monday rain puts a slight damper on winter activities in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Rain doesn’t mix with the usual events and festivals Minnesotans like to enjoy in January, but organizers say it’s just a temporary rough patch. The Saint Paul Winter Carnival, a Minnesota tradition, is ahead. But preparations have been delayed a bit by Mother Nature. "The...
Heavy snow threat prompts winter storm watch in southern Minnesota
The next chance for accumulating snow arrives Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday as a strong low pressure system will spin through the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch across southern/southeastern Minnesota ahead of the storm. "Confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday...
Minnesota weather: Warm and dry Sunday; rain arrives Monday
(FOX 9) - The warming trend continues on Sunday and is expected to last for the next few days, but the dry weather won't stick around for long. The end of the weekend will be relatively calm and mild before a weather system moves in from the south on Monday, bringing rain to central and southern Minnesota.
Monday brings rain, more moderate temps after cold and snow streaks
Monday morning might feel more like late spring or early summer than the middle of winter to some. Temperatures will be above freezing all day long, offering rain throughout the day for the Twin Cities during daylight hours, until evening which could switch to slight snowflakes.
Big Storm System Moving Into Midwest This Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next round of snow is expected to move into Minnesota later this week. The National Weather Service says confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the region, with the best chances from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. It is...
Minnesota weather: Rain arrives Monday throughout metro
(FOX 9) - The warming trend continues on Monday and is expected to last for the next few days, but the dry weather won't last. Monday morning might feel more like late spring or early summer than the middle of winter to some, with above freezing all day long offering rain throughout the day for the Twin Cities during daylight hours until evening which could switch to slight snowflakes.
Impactful winter storm track trending closer to Twin Cities
Once Monday's rain turns to snow overnight and wraps up early Tuesday, attention will turn to another storm system that will bring snow to the region Wednesday night through Thursday – and it could be plowable in southern parts of Minnesota. The models have been trending the storm track...
Tracking the Wednesday night-Thursday winter storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking Wednesday night's winter storm and how much snow the Twin Cities should expect. More on the January rain and how frequent that is becoming and the mild temps throughout the month.
‘Impactful’ Winter Storm Forecasted For Most of Iowa and Southern Minnesota This Week
Mother Nature has been teasing us here in southeast Minnesota. Temps reached 40 in some areas over the weekend which helped some of the ice and snow melt away. Don't put your shovel away just yet though. The National Weather Service just posted, "Confidence is increasing for an impactful winter...
Is the snow impacting Minnesota's drought?
There is zero shortage of moisture on the ground right now, right as it's most needed below the surface. Liquid or not, relief is now just a waiting game. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site here.
Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning
SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 20-22)
The World Snow Sculpting Championship returns to Minnesota this weekend along with several other winter events to help you beat cabin fever!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. World Snow Sculpting Competition:. Downtown Stillwater. January 18 through January 23. Free admission. The second annual...
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Gas Prices Spike Overnight
(KNSI) — Gas prices shot up overnight, continuing the trend drivers have seen in the last month. A gallon of regular unleaded Monday in Minnesota cost around $3.13. Today, it’s at $3.21, an increase of eight cents. A month ago, the statewide average was $2.98. Around St. Cloud, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Monday was $3.06. Tuesday, it was $3.18. A month ago, it was hovering around $2.83.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Winter birding in Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — While many birds go south for the winter, there are still many opportunities to go birdwatching in Minnesota.
City of St. Paul to replow residential streets
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some side streets near the University of St Thomas in St. Paul are down to one lane of traffic because of all the snow. So city plows will be out again in full force two weeks after our last big storm. "I'm happy. I'm...
