Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce New Album Council Skies, Share “Easy Now”: Stream
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have readied their fourth studio album, Council Skies. The project arrives June 2nd via Sour Mash Records, while new single “Easy Now” is available to stream now. Gallagher recorded Council Skies at his Lone Star Sound Recording Studios in London, co-producing the...
Ruston Kelly Announces New Album The Weakness, Shares Title Track: Stream
Ruston Kelly has announced his upcoming third album, The Weakness, will arrive on April 7th via Rounder Records. The project was produced by Nate Mercereau (Sharon Van Etten, Leon Bridges) and includes the country singer’s first songs about his divorce from Kacey Musgraves in 2020. “I couldn’t make sense of it, and for a long time I felt physically incapable of writing about it,” he shared in a statement. “I didn’t want to make a divorce record, but it was important to me to say what I needed to say while also making sure to protect her heart.”
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour
It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
TAEYANG of BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS Are a Whole “VIBE” on New Single: Stream
It’s one of the most high-profile K-pop collaborations of all time: BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG has recruited Jimin of BTS for his vibrant new throwback single, “VIBE.”. The track marks TAEYANG’s first new solo release since his 2017 album White Night, as the vocalist and dancer went on to complete his time in the South Korean military in 2018. BIGBANG returned as a group in 2022 with the warmly received ballad “Still Life.”
The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour Since Passing of Frontman Trevor Strnad
The Black Dahlia Murder will embark on their first tour since the tragic passing of frontman Trevor Strnad. Support will come from Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic during the six-week North American run. The Spring outing, dubbed “The Verminous Remnant Tour,” kicks off with a performance at the...
Destroyer’s Dan Bejar Announces 2023 Solo Tour
Dan Bejar has announced a run of solo tour dates in support of his lovely 2022 Destroyer album, LABYRINTHITIS. Bejar will kick off the trek April 28th in Milwaukee, hitting thirteen cities between the midwest and east coast before wrapping up May 12th in Woodstock, New York. Along the way, he’ll be supported by The Reds, Pinks, and Purples. Check out the full itinerary below.
Miley Cyrus Launches a Fresh Era with New Song “Flowers”: Stream
Miley Cyrus is back but the mullet is not as she enters a new era with her latest single, “Flowers.” It’s the first preview of her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which is due out March 10th on Columbia Records. When last we heard new music from...
Periphery Announce New Album Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, Unveil Two Singles: Stream
Progressive metal act Periphery have announced a new album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, which drops March 10th. In advance of the LP, the band has unveiled two new songs, “Wildfire” and “Zagreus.”. The album continues Periphery’s string of tongue-in-cheek titles, following 2019’s Periphery IV:...
Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single “Gossip”: Stream
Måneskin have enlisted the chops of for their new single “Gossip.” It’s the latest taste of the Italian rockers’ upcoming album, Rush!. “Gossip” continues Måneskin’s brand of catchy danceable rock, but adds some signature distorted guitar sections from the Rage Against the Machine axeman. After a tease of his playing at the 1:09 mark, Morello returns at 2:17 with a more emphatic solo.
MGMT Tease “Fancy New Album” Dropping in 2023
MGMT have taken full advantage of indie sleaze nostalgia by teasing a “fancy new album” alongside their newly announced appearance at Just Like Heaven 2023. “We will be returning to the stage for the first time in nearly four years on May 13th at Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena, and we’ll be doing a unique MGMT performance, featuring our entire first album, Oracular Spectacular,” the group said in a statement posted to social media. “We’ve stocked up on rust remover and are constructing a state of the art elf workshop so as to attempt to provide the most experimental live show since we were wee lads playing hockey in the middle of songs etc.”
Kenny Loggins Announces Farewell Tour
Kenny Loggins will embark on a farewell tour in 2023. The aptly titled “This Is It Tour” will see the “Danger Zone” singer will play concerts and festivals in cities including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Chicago, and Los Angeles over the course of the coming months. “I...
McKinley Dixon Honors an Old Friend on New Song “Tyler Forever”: Stream
McKinley Dixon has shared a new song called “Tyler Forever,” a tribute to a lost friend. Listen to the track below. “Tyler Forever” begins with bombastic, Sunday Night Football horns, as a pompous Dixon defends the lifestyle he and Tyler maintained. “Ain’t seen grams in a minute,” he raps, before conceding, “I’m doing this so I don’t blow my shit out all over that balcony.” Halfway through the song, however, the music changes, as the horns quiet and slow and a gentle piano takes the lead. “The pain still lingers,” Dixon admits.
Madonna Announces “The Celebration Tour”
Madonna will commemorate 40 years in music by embarking on “The Celebration Tour” in 2023. The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on July 15th in Vancouver, with additional concerts scheduled in cities like Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more. A UK/European leg kicks off in October, including dates in London, Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm, and Amsterdam.
Wilco Share Spring 2023 Tour Dates and Short Film from Surprise Chicago Set: Watch
Wilco have revealed a new set of Spring 2023 tour dates in support of last summer’s double album, Cruel Country. The announcement was paired with a short film from the band’s impromptu appearance at Carol’s Pub in Chicago last October. The run opens in late March with...
Pedro the Lion Announces 2023 Tour for Anniversaries of Control, It’s Hard to Find a Friend
Dave Bazan has announced a massive 2023 tour honoring the anniversaries of two seminal Pedro the Lion albums, where he’ll celebrate 25 years of It’s Hard to Find a Friend and 20 years of Control. The 38-date trek kicks off in Omaha on April 11th, taking in big...
