Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral Draws Celebrities to Toronto
Tristan Thompson held a funeral for his late mother this weekend -- which a handful of notable celebrities flew out for to pay their respects ... including the Kardashians. The NBA player was on hand Saturday in Toronto -- where a service was held for his mom, Andrea, who died suddenly over a week ago after suffering a heart attack. Tristan was dressed in all black outside, where Andrea's casket was eventually carried through as well.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Drake Joins Tristan Thompson & The Kardashians In Toronto For NBA Star’s Mom’s Funeral
The Canadian athlete’s mother suddenly died of a heart attack earlier this month. RIP. 2023 is beginning on a sombre note for Tristan Thompson. Just a few days into January, the Canadian athlete’s mother, Andrea, went into cardiac arrest in Toronto. She was rushed to the hospital, but doctors ultimately failed to revive her.
Drake Gives Fabolous His Credit: “Wouldn’t Be Anywhere Without This Guy”
Drake says he “wouldn’t be anywhere without” Fabolous. Drake paid homage to Fabolous for his influence and impact on his career. Fabolous is a rapper’s rapper in many ways. Though he’s far from the commercial heights he was once at, there’s really no doubt how impactful he was to the game. From his wordplay to his swag and laidback demeanor, Fab had the game on lock at one point in time.
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Post Up On Instagram
After a few months of back and forth, the couple is affirming their status despite the criticism. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan caused quite the conversation over the last few months. When the two Chicago Bulls descendants were first spotted in September, many took to social media to talk about their age gap and relationship. However, Larsa Pippen posted a picture with Marcus Jordan on her Instagram story along with some screenshots of them together. It’s clear they’re still going strong, yet the conversation doesn’t slow down.
Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points in Unreleased Air Jordans
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Air Jordan 37 Low.
IG Model Jazlyn Mychelle Takes NBA YoungBoy Off Market After Surprise Wedding Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Instagram model and Youtuber Jazlyn Mychelle after it was announced that she officially wed 23-year-old Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy. An Instagram user posted their marriage license dated January 7 listing Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes as the spouse to Kentrell Gaulden, the rapper’s birth name. The certificate reads that the nuptials took place in Utah, where the Bandit star has lived since being released from prison in 2021. Several media outlets have confirmed that the license is valid.
Shenseea Lights Up Courtside At Clippers-Rockets Game In LA
Jamaican starlet Shenseea lit up the courtside at the basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets at the Crypto Arena in California last night (January 15). Besides the Clippers’ 121-100 win over the Rockets, all eyes were on the Blessed singer, who donned some hard-to-miss designer...
Russell Westbrook Tells Lakers Coaches To Do Better, LeBron Steps In
Russell Westbrook has certainly had a difficult time while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. There have been times when he just hasn’t been at the top of his game. Overall, this has caused some interesting discourse amongst fans. For the most part, they believe he should be traded.
Draymond Green Gets Real About Jordan Poole Relationship
Draymond Green continues to work on himself. Draymond Green was one of the biggest stories at the start of the year. Of course, this was for all of the wrong reasons. If you remember, the Golden State Warriors star punched Jordan Poole during a practice session. Subsequently, the footage leaked online which made everything worse.
Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” To Return This Year: Details
A phenomenal Air Jordan 13 from 2004 is coming back. One of the best sneakers from the late 90s is the Air Jordan 13. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore proudly during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Overall, this silhouette is fairly underrated. However, it is definitely getting quite a bit of shine these days.
Charles Barkley Rips Rudy Gobert & The T-Wolves
Charles Barkley hates the Rudy Gobert trade. If you know anything about Charles Barkley, it is that he loves to speak his mind. Of course, this is especially true on Inside The NBA which is part of TNT‘s NBA coverage. Overall, he is a pretty hilarious figure, however, he does upset some people from time to time.
Seemingly hitting their stride, Avalanche visit Flames
Bad news for the NHL: The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche appear to be back on track. The Avalanche,
Bow Wow Calls For Rappers To Unionize
Bow Wow says he wants rappers to unionize. Bow Wow is calling on his fellow rappers to unionize and wants to use the NBA Players Association as inspiration. The iconic rapper shared his idea on Twitter, Saturday. “Hip hop needs a board!” Bow Wow wrote before referencing the NBA Players...
LeBron James Calls Out NBA Officials
LeBron has dealt with bad officiating his whole career. For years, fans around the league have complained about how LeBron James has been officiated. Many feel as though he does not get the same calls that other superstars get. When you compare him to players across the league, he doesn’t get a ton of free throws. Overall, this has been very frustrating for his fans.
Kyrie Irving Calls Out Nets Critics
Not everyone believes in the Nets. Kyrie Irving and the Nets are going through a lot right now as Kevin Durant is out with an injury. Losing your best player is never easy, but now, the Nets have to figure it out. Prior to the injury, the Nets had battled to second place in the Eastern Conference. Subsequently, they could be on their way back down.
Ja Morant Posters Jalen Smith For Dunk Of The Year Candidate
Ja Morant threw down a must-see dunk during the Grizzlies’ win on Saturday night. Ja Morant threw down what was easily one of the best dunks of the year over Jalen Smith during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 130-112 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Morant added 23 points and 10 assists to extend the team’s current win streak to nine games.
